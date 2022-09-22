5 Incredible Things You Can Do With a Mountain Bike

Have you just gotten your mountain bike and want to take it for a spin? You probably want to read this article first. You will be surprised by the cool things you can do with the mountain bike.

A mountain bike is typically fitted with a full suspension system that enables excellent shock absorption on rough trails. Thus, you will not have difficulty trying new things on your bike, unlike when using the old hardtail, whose suspension system is not as sophisticated.

Riding on the Snow

If you want an authentic experience, try snow riding using your mountain bike. The best type of bike for this is the electric assist mountain bike, but any mountain bike is usable.

Please make sure to ride on hard-packed snow, which will ensure little tire penetration. You can as well ride on deep snow as long as the underneath is hard-packed. For better traction, try lowering the tire’s air pressure. To further test your cycling skills on snow, you can choose to participate in group snow riding competitions such as the Megavalanche Race, held in Europe.

Healing Therapy

You can use your mountain bike as a form of physical therapy. Most orthopedics recommend you get on your bike and start exercising your muscles to accelerate the healing process. Your mountain bike is the best form of therapy equipment as you will not have to strain as much if you would have used the regular bike.

Mountain bikes are not only good for your muscles but your mental health as well. Psychiatrists recommend taking a bike ride daily, commonly known healing on wheels initiative.

Bikes have been hailed as a massive mood improver as they allow people to divert attention from the real world, which helps patients suffering from trauma. And being out in nature enables you to relax and open up more.

Research shows that people who are active have a longer lifespan as they are not prone to ailments.

Tricks

Mountain bikes may be heavy, but that does not limit their ability to perform tricks. The rider will only need to practice performing tricks for a short while until they are used to and well adjusted to the bike’s weight. Afterward, these tricks will be a walk in the park.

Basic tricks you can start with are the bunny hop, the wheelie, the manual, jump and whip. Do not forget to wear safety gear while learning these tricks, as it is easy to break a limb. You can also go to mountain bike trick competitions for motivation and enroll in one if you are up to it.

Riding Over Stair Cases

Watching mountain bike riders go up and down stairs is one fascinating thing to watch. Going down the staircase may be a little easy to watch with the help of gravity; of course, going up, however, is almost an eighth wonder. The latter requires a lot of skill in correct gearing, a full-suspension system, and several massive failures in the initial stages.

You can also hop over stairs, which requires a bike with less sophisticated suspension. It is highly recommended for anyone trying to learn this trick to practice on less trafficked stairs and start with not so high and not so many staircases.

Remember to put safety first by wearing all necessary safety gear when performing such cool moves. Do not also forget to carry a well-equipped first aid kit with you when performing these acts.

Going on Trail Tests

This is for you if you want to be a guinea pig without going to a real lab. Any cycling adventurer will tell you how fantastic this job is. The rider often comes up with a trail, like a treasure map, and when it’s finally completed, they get to test the trail first.

A series of procedures are used for the more professional trail testers. An example is a rollover technique on obstacles such as large stumps and rock drops that test the chainring. If the chainring is not affected, the trail is considered doable and given go ahead.

Before becoming a trail builder or trail patroller, you must attend intensive training and be certified.

Riding your mountain bike does not have to be a tedious task. By learning all of the amazing things you can do with your bike, you can appreciate cycling more and ensure you have a great time.