5 Effective Ways To Reduce Landfill Waste

While society has made great strides in improving our environmental impact, the unfortunate truth is that we still have a long way to go. Common items wind up in landfills every day, taking up space and putting surrounding ecosystems at risk. The good news is that there are easy and practical ways for everyone to make a difference. Whether you’re an individual or a business, here are five effective ways to reduce landfill waste.

Donate Clothing

Unwanted clothing is one of the most prominent items occupying dumpsites across the country. It’s tempting to toss last season’s styles, but donating your clothes is an incredibly effective way to reduce landfill waste. Go through your wardrobe periodically and give unwanted clothing to an organization or family in need. If you operate a retail clothing store, donate your excess inventory before it winds up on a dump truck.

Start Composting

Composting is an easy way to repurpose food scraps and free up landfill space. This method uses organic material to fertilize soil and give it vital nutrients. Households can build their own composting area with just a few accessible supplies. Even large businesses can start composting programs and send their organic matter to farms and establishments that need fertile soil.

Reduce Packaging

Much of the stuff we buy comes with unnecessary packaging. Consider buying in bulk and using your own bags and containers on your next grocery run. Fulfillment centers can also redesign products and packaging to generate less waste during the shipping process. By reducing the packaging on storebought items, you can lessen the amount of paper, plastic, and cardboard collecting in various dumpsites.

Practice Recycling

We’re all familiar with the phrase, “reduce, reuse, recycle.” People who follow this mantra make incredible personal and professional strides to decrease waste in landfills by reusing recyclable materials. Take advantage of your city’s recycling services, or recycle at home if your town doesn’t have one. Business owners can also encourage employees to recycle at work by starting initiatives and offering rewards for participation.

Repurpose Materials

You don’t have to throw something away once you’ve maxed out its intended use. Instead, try to find ways to repurpose materials before tossing them in the trash. You can complete so many DIY projects with repurposed materials to keep unnecessary items out of dumpsites. Wooden pallet waste affects landfills significantly, so businesses like warehouses should participate in buyback programs to reuse their essential equipment.

Tackling our world’s waste problem is no easy task. However, if we work together to limit waste collecting in landfills around the globe, we can look forward to a cleaner and healthier future.