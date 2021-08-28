5 Easy and Useful Tips for Having the Perfect Picnic

We’re all aware of how awesome summer can be, right? But, there’s one thing that’s fantastic about it – picnics!

Picnics are a great reason to enjoy the outdoors and have your favorite snack with people you like. Or you can enjoy some alone time with your favorite book and a cup of tea as well.

Whether you’re all about fancy food or traditional snacks, the key to having a superb picnic is in the planning. Here are 5 useful tips that’ll help you to have the perfect picnic during the summer.

The Key is in the Preparation

To have a successful picnic that goes exactly the way you want to requires preparation. And failing to plan is like planning to fail, so it’s a good idea to pack in advance the night or day before.

Start by packing your picnic blankets in the car. Having a plastic-backed blanket is even better as it can prevent getting damp.

Pack all your delicious and healthy food in Tupperwares. This will make it easy for you to grab it from the fridge and save you from forgetting anything vital when you’re rushing to leave the house.

Also, don’t forget to take bags for trash. Cleaning up is an essential part of going on a picnic, and this will make things easy for you.

Meal Packing Hacks

Now that we have the preparation part of the picnic figured out, let’s move on to the process of packing your meals.

For those who are into eating healthy, you can chop up your favorite veggies like celery, green beans, and carrots and pack them all in a box. Hummus or pesto will go great with those veggies.

If you want to make salads, then a clever way is using mason jars. You can put the dressing first at the bottom and then put your salad. This will prevent your salad from getting soggy.

You can also use newspapers to wrap your filled baguettes to prevent the fillings from falling out. Remember to tie a string around the wrapping as well.

Another great hack is to use tic-tac boxes for simple portability and storing any condiment you might need, like pepper or salt. This is perfect if your picnic basket has items like boiled eggs.

For tea enthusiasts who can’t go without their cuppa, you can use coffee creamer in tea to add a creamy flavor to your beverage. You can also invest in tea flasks. They’re great for picnics or camping as they can keep your water warm for more than 6 hours.

The Right Weather and Right Essentials

As unpredictable as the weather can get, you can only hope it doesn’t ruin your much-anticipated picnic and put a damper on it. Sunscreens, insect repellants and hats are some items you should always pack, but there’s more.

Packing an umbrella won’t hurt, as well as rain jackets and jumpers. Whether it’s rainy or chilly, you can be quick about it and protect yourself easily.

Contrary to popular belief, baby wipes are not exclusive just to babies. They can be remarkably handy. From cleaning your hands after eating, mopping up spills or wiping sweaty brows, baby wipes help to clean and are more durable than paper napkins.

Feeling the Chill With Beverages

Sipping on warm drinks hardly makes sense if the weather is all nice and warm unless you’re into that. But if you’re not, then here’s how you can keep your drinks cool on your picnic.

The easiest solution is to put some bottles of water or juice in your freezer overnight or a few hours before you leave for the picnic. Just remember not to freeze fizzy drinks as they might explode on you. Doing this will keep your drinks cool longer. It can also act as ice packs for your food container.

Portable beverages are perfect for such lazy outdoor drinking occasions. Rejuvenate the day with chilled beverages like- Country thyme lemonades, Classic Arnold Palmer, Pineapple Mint Iced Tea, Strawberry Mojito, Red Sangria, White Peach Sangria, Maple Bourbon Smash, Pina Coladas etc.

Don’t worry about the next day’s hangovers because we have a hack for it too. Pour in some early morning ginger tea, green tea, or even peppermint-flavored to keep you hydrated.

The relaxing effects of this tea for hangovers may make life a bit easier the next morning.

Cleaning Up After

Finally, after you’ve had all your fun, it’s time to clean up. This is part of going on a picnic, and it’s where the baby wipes will come in super handy.

Since it’s always a good idea to recycle, make sure to keep everything separate, such as tin foils, leftovers, and Tupperwares. Pack some bin bags, reusable cups, reusable cloths, and cutlery as well.

If you don’t make plans ahead, then you’ll find yourself rushing in the morning and eventually forgetting vital items. Which will then ruin the whole ordeal for everyone involved.