5 Common FAQs About Taking Your First Aid Certification Online

If you’re concerned about administering CPR or using the AED in your workplace, you should consider taking the first aid certification online. The way you can learn at your own pace, learn from the comfort of your own home, and work with your busy schedule.

Let’s see the most common questions that users have about taking a first aid certificate online and what you can expect to learn during the course.

5 FAQs many users have about taking their first aid certification online vs. in person!

Before you take your first aid certification course, there are many questions that individuals have about the use of CPR, if CPR is useful in the workplace, things to avoid when doing CPR, and questions users have about using CPR in the workplace. Is CPR safe? Will CPR work for all students? If after reading this article, all of your questions have been answered, click here to start taking first aid certification online.

Can you hurt someone while doing CPR?

If you are doing it wrong, you can hurt someone if you do it incorrectly. However, administering CPR is usually the difference between life and death in many situations – in this case, you will be administering CPR to help someone breathe again. Although giving CPR can hurt someone- since it is typically a violent act that requires you to be firmly pressing on the person’s lungs/rib area – you can end up bruising ribs or breaking the ribs in certain areas. However, when you are performing CPR, keep in mind that this action is necessary to get someone breathing again – you need to firmly administer CPR to establish a pulse.

What is the success rate of administering CPR if someone stops breathing?

If you’re wondering if it is worth it to administer CPR, the answer is yes. If someone experiences cardiac arrest, they are having a heart attack, or they can’t breathe, 90% of these victims will die if this occurs outside of a hospital. The best way that you can increase the survival rate of cardiac arrest outside of the hospital is to learn how to use CPR, how to administer an AED, and how to contact emergency services.

Is my first aid certificate online valid for more than one year?

Typically when you take your first aid certification online, you will find this certification is valid for 2 years! This means that you do take recertification during these first two years.

What do I need in my first aid kit to help someone after an accident?

If you’re unsure what to have in your first aid kit in the case of an accident or how to help someone on your own, then you need to take the first aid section line. You can learn what you absolutely must-have in your aid kit, such as nitrile gloves to avoid the spread of infection or touching bodily fluids, gauze pressure dressings, bandages, wraps, scissors, cold packs, and blankets!

How do I know that I am doing CPR correctly?

If you’re unsure of what to do in the case of an accident, you should take the first aid certification online. This way you can make sure that you are doing the right thing when it comes to administering CPR or using an AED. Typically, you will be more confident after practice, studying and earning your cart!

By writing questions about CPR, how to use the AED, and what you can expect to learn in the CPR course, you can be more confident when it comes to helping those who have been in an accident.