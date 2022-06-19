5 Businesses You Can Easily Start

If you have ever wanted to start a business, you may have been hesitant because you thought the prospect was too daunting. This is because the idea of a business is often portrayed as a big investment that will take up all your time, money, and resources. While there are many businesses that require large capital investments, preparation, and planning, there are also countless business ideas that you can start very easily.

Starting a business does not have to be a scary or stressful experience. It is possible to start a business and make it profitable with little money and minimal stress. The business you choose should be something that you have an interest in and can see yourself working at with ease. Here are a few business ideas that you can start easily and conveniently.

Online Personal Training

If you have a passion for fitness and training then online coaching is an easy business that you can start up to make some extra cash while doing what you love. An online personal trainer is someone that helps people with different aspects of fitness such as exercise or dieting online. An online personal trainer does all the same things that a personal trainer or fitness instructor at a gym would do except that they do it online.

Online personal training is easy and convenient because you can set up and market the business from your home as well as work with your clients from home. Being an online personal trainer allows you flexibility with your job so you can take on other jobs while you do it or pursue other endeavors. To start an online personal training business, you will need to get some certifications by taking some training courses on how to become an online personal trainer. Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is create a business website for your training business and advertise yourself.

Pet sitting

A pet sitting business is ideal if you have free time on your hands and want a job that requires close to no capital to start. Pet sitting can involve taking pets out for walks or making home calls to pet sit when the owners of the pets are unavailable. Many pet owners need someone to take care of their pets when they can’t so there is always a market for your services.

You can start by asking your friends, family, and neighbors if they need help taking care of their pets and growing your business from there. There are also websites, organizations and applications that connect pet sitters with pet owners in need of their services. You don’t need any certificates to start a pet-sitting business. You just need to be good with animals and good at the job.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a very popular small business idea that has been growing in popularity because of how cheap and easy it is to start. A dropshipping business is a retail business where you don’t have to handle inventory or stocking but rather, you serve as a middle-man between customers and suppliers or manufacturers. Dropshipping businesses are so easy to start because all you need is an online store and some suppliers and you’re good to go.

Starting a dropshipping business is a great idea if you want to work remotely and want a low-stress and low-stakes business. You can sell whatever products you want and there are many dedicated platforms where you can find suppliers and launch your website from. Your business will depend on the quality of suppliers you find but, as a drop shipper, all you have to worry about is collecting customers’ orders and relaying them to your suppliers. The supplier or manufacturer will handle the rest.

Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the best ways to monetize your passion and start a business that you truly love and can dedicate yourself to. Freelancing is a form of self-employment where a person offers services to different clients on a contract basis to make money. Freelancing is one of the most profitable and popular businesses to start because all you need is your skill.

There are different kinds of freelance services that you can offer such as photography, writing, coding and programming, and more. You don’t need any certifications or formal training to offer freelance services, you just have to be good at them. There are many platforms for freelancers. Some platforms are made for specific freelance services while others are open to all kinds of services. You can set up profiles on multiple freelance platforms and get right to work.

Lawn mowing and gardening

If you have a green thumb and are in search of an easy business to start, gardening is a great idea. Small-scale gardening jobs such as lawn mowing and trimming of hedges are always in high demand because many people do not like doing these things themselves. You can also expand past the obvious and offer planting services for different kinds of grasses and flowers.

Starting a small-scale gardening business is easy because you just have to reach out to people and offer your services. They will likely have the tools you need for mowing and trimming and as you do more gardening work, you can even expand your services if you choose to. You could even go the extra mile and offer snow shoveling services for people’s driveways and streets during the winter.

These are just a few business ideas that you can start easily. There is no shortage of small business ideas that require little capital and are stress-free to start up. Almost anyone can start any of these businesses and they are low-maintenance so you can work at your own schedule and your own pace. If you want to further develop your business, the option is always there but if you want your business to remain easy to manage and simple, you can maintain that level.