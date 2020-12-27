5 Awesome Innovations in Gaming We Will See In The Near Future

Games today are a huge dynamic industry that instantly absorbs the latest technological advances and makes them work to their advantage. Just look at the changes in graphics over the past 70 years, and it already becomes clear what an incredible leap the industry has made.

New technologies appear every year, many of which are successfully adopted by developers. Some of them have been known to us for a long time, some are just beginning their triumphal movement. Let’s take a look at the 5 most outstanding innovations that will have a huge impact on the gaming world in the coming years.

VR and AR

Virtual and augmented reality are not fresh innovations in the gaming industry. Who has not heard about the well-known Half-Life: Alyx and Boneworks, the first of which has already been tested by teachers as a gamification tool to diversify lectures.

But if earlier there were only a few such games, now it is becoming quite difficult to list everything that has moved into this area. The reason for the proliferation of AR/VR technologies is the modernization of wearable gadgets for games. They can interact with the environment perceiving signals, processing information and triggering responses. This gives the player an absolute immersiveness that was previously only available in fantasy.

As for smartphones and AR, now the developers are striving to create devices that will not have any difficulties with this. A powerful processor, a small size of the device and a good camera allow games to continue the Pokemon GO business and offer players interactive gameplay that is inseparable from reality.

Cloud Gaming

Modern games are becoming more and more hardware-intensive. Advanced graphics require tremendous power and the highest possible frame rates. But not all players are ready to spend a lot of money on the most modern equipment. The technological balance between advances and consumer capabilities would be lost if it weren’t for cloud computing.

While this technology is still in its early stages, it will soon become an absolute necessity. It gives players the ability to play games without downloading them to their devices. In fact, it is similar to the format of online games. Your hardware does not receive an unrealistic load for itself, and there is no need to frantically search for the necessary amounts of memory for installation. In addition, streaming makes the gameplay smoother and faster.

Mobile Games

The share of mobile games in the market has already exceeded 50%, and this trend will only grow. Modern processors enable devices to handle games of a wide variety of genres and graphics intensity. At the same time, it is obvious that mobile games will remain in trend even after the end of quarantine. Their portability makes them irreplaceable companions wherever a person is. The same cannot be said for their PC and console counterparts.

Mobile versions of well-known PC games are also the direction that will only continue to develop. We already know that such giants as PUBG and Call of Duty have full-fledged mobile versions that are very popular. They successfully adapt their 3D game art to the power of portable devices and get millions of players. And games like Honor of Kings even host tournaments with real cash prizes, which attracts more players.

Artificial Intelligence

Among other innovations in the gaming industry, artificial intelligence is considered one of the most advanced. Many games already use this technology, suggesting, for example, people to play chess with AI. And if classic game bots rarely cause difficulties in opposition, then AI is a much more sophisticated level.

AI is getting smarter thanks to the emergence of more and more computing power and technology. AI can already perform many tasks much better than humans. Its further introduction into the gaming field will make the entertainment sector much more challenging and more exciting for the players.

Internet of Senses

This is one of the distant game innovations. But now there are talks about the prospects for its implementation. For example, there is a device that allows you to control programs with the power of thought. This has already been tested with drones. In the next 10 years, this technology will intensively develop and spread.

The Internet of Senses will make it possible to literally feel the gaming worlds. This is one of the directions to which the key industry players are striving. This is quite possible thanks to the introduction of 5G technology. It will perform opportunities to use all the senses in games. Special digital sensors and VR engagement will help the player to fully immerse themselves in the virtual universe.

Video game innovation is an area that does not stop for a second. Taking advantage of the experience of the world’s leading technology companies, game studios are perfecting their skills and adjusting them to modern realities.

The game design portfolio of each of them is becoming more diverse and exciting. There you can already see super-realistic 3D models, AR applications for smartphones and full-fledged VR projects that offer stunning interactive experiences. We are expecting new technological breakthroughs and will be watching how the gaming industry will improve.