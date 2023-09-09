40% of Teddy Bear Sales Are For Adults

On September 9th, National Teddy Bear Day honors the history of one of childhood’s favorite toys. We have all had a special cuddly teddy as a child. Some of us still have our teddy bear from our childhood. No matter what kind of teddy bear you had, the day is a perfect time to celebrate your childhood friend!

1902 – American President Theodore Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. The incident made national news. Clifford Berryman published a cartoon of the event in the Washington Post on November 16th, 1902, and the caricature became an instant classic.

1903 – The First Teddy was created. Morris and Rose Michtom of Brooklyn, New York, named a plush bear “Teddy’s Bear” in recognition of Roosevelt’s deeds.

1903 – A German firm called Steiff began manufacturing teddy bears with movable joints. First appearance in a toy fair. Steiff debuts its teddy bear version at the Leipzig Toy Fair.

1984 – Judy Sparrow opens the world’s first teddy bear museum in Petersfield, Hampshire, England.

The Berryman cartoon of Teddy Roosevelt and the cub inspired New York store owner Morris Michtom. He created a new toy and even had a name in mind. Michtom wrote President Roosevelt to ask permission to name the new toy a “Teddy Bear.”

The Oxford English Dictionary dates the first use of the term teddy bea r to 1906

Big Bird from Sesame Street named his Teddy Bear "Radar".

The lasagna-loving cat celebrated on Garfield the Cat Day by arming himself with Pooky, his lovable scapegoat.

The British invasion of Teddy Bears includes Winnie-the-Pooh and Paddington.

In 1981, the Care Bears first became greeting cards. Not long after, they launched into television and toy history.

Let’s not forget the Muppet character Fozzie Bear. The lovable and comedic bear endlessly perseveres with one-liners, slapstick and musical comedy.

The classic song, ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic.’ was written in 1907, shortly after teddy bears were first manufactured in Europe and America.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic song was originally called The Teddy Bear Two Step.

The Teddy Bears’ Picnic song was composed in 1907 by JK Bratton. Its words by Jimmy Kennedy were added in 1932.

In 1902 Germany, the Steiff family developed a silk-like fabric bear, based on zoo animals. They caused a sensation at a toy fair and were snapped up by an American buyer.

They aren’t just for children – 40% of teddy sales are for adults, and a quarter of us still have our childhood companions.

A teddy bear has been into space! Magellan T Bear boarded the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1995 as part of a school project.

If you love teddy bears, you are officially an arctophile (say “ark-toe-file”)! That’s from the Greek words arctos (meaning bear) and philos (meaning loving).

There's probably no bigger arctophile than Jackie Miley of South Dakota. She holds the Guinness World Record for having the most teddy bears — 8,026 at the time the record was set in 2012! She has so many, she keeps them in a separate house across the street from where she lives.

The story of Goldilocks And The Three Bears was written in 1837 by Robert Southey who was the Poet Laureate at the time.

In Southey’s original story, the visitor to the bears’ house was an ugly old woman. Goldilocks only entered the tale in later versions.

The term “bear hug” meaning a tight embrace was first used in 1846, almost 60 years before the teddy bear was “born”.

A staggering 5,000 artists globally make their money from designing custom-made teddy bears, according to the Chicago Tribune in 2020

After the Titanic sank in 1912, German toy company Steiff created 500 teddy bears to honor the victims. The "mourning bears" were black with red-rimmed eyes to show their sympathy. They now sell for $20,000 or more in auctions.

The oldest known Recordable teddy bear was made in 1887 and belonged to a soldier named Albert Lasker, who brought it back from France after the war ended.

There are more than 500 types of Teddy Bears on sale at any time (as of 2019).

Over 90% of teddy bears sold in the United States are created in China.

The name “teddy bear” was first used in 1903 when a toy dealer named Edward Bear made stuffed animals for children at his shop on Broadway in New York City. He called them “teddies.”

In Europe, Russia, and China, giving a bear without mentioning its name first is considered bad luck. This is why many Russian teddies have names such as Vladimir or Natasha inscribed on them!

In 2004, more than 36 million teddy bears were sold in the U.S. alone!

In December 2009, a new record was set for the most teddy bears sold in one day – more than 5 million bears!

In 2013, it was reported that the average American spent about $220 on teddy bears each year!

The world’s smallest embroidered teddy bear is only 0.29 inches tall! Cheryl Moss, a South African artist noted for her microscopic work, made it.

There is a magazine devoted entirely to teddy bears. ‘Teddy Bear and Friends is the title of this magazine. It has approximately 40,000 subscribers.

