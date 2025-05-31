4 Ways Women Are Physically Stronger Than Men

By Starre Vartan

In September 2024, Tara Dower became the fastest person ever to complete the Appalachian Trail. Her record — 40 days, 18 hours and 6 minutes — was 13 hours faster than the previous record holder, a man. That same year, 18-year-old Audrey Jimenez made history in Arizona as the first girl to win a Division 1 high school state wrestling title — competing against boys. Across a variety of sports, women are not just catching up after generations of exclusion from athletics — they’re setting the pace. In ultramarathons, women regularly outperform men, especially as distances stretch toward the extreme. Jasmin Paris, who in 2024 became one of only 20 people ever to finish the brutal 100-mile Barkley Marathons race in under 60 hours — while pumping breast milk. Jasmin Paris after finishing the Barkley Marathons race in 2024. (Jacob Zocherman) In long-distance swimming, female athletes now so routinely excel that within the community, their records are just part of the sport. In climbing last year, Barbara “Babsi” Zangerl became the first person, man or woman, ever to “flash” — climb without prior practice and sans falls — the towering Yosemite rock formation El Capitan in under three days. Continue reading



