4 Ways to Simplify Healthy Eating

By now, we are all aware of the benefits of eating a healthier diet. Whether you want to lose weight, sleep better, have more energy, have healthier skin, hair and nails or just improve your general health and fitness, making changes to your diet is often one of the first steps that you will take on your journey to a healthier you.

Healthy eating does not have to be complicated. While preparing healthy meals from scratch might take longer than eating convenience foods or ordering food in, the good news is that there are plenty of ways to keep it simple and make the process of improving your diet easier for you. If you want to improve your overall health and wellbeing with an improved diet, keep these tips in mind.

Prepare Meals in Advance

Preparing meals in advance is a strategy used by lots of people to make it easier for them to keep up with their healthy eating routine, even when they are too busy or stressed out to cook. You can meal prep at the weekend and keep your meals in the freezer so that throughout the week, all you need to do is grab a pre-prepared meal and warm it up to eat. These meal prep containers are great for meal prep and allow you to portion your meals correctly so there’s less to think about throughout the week when you are busy.

Plan in Advance

Whether or not you decide to meal prep at the weekends, planning your meals in advance can help you keep it simple and make healthy eating easier on you. Knowing what you want to eat throughout the week makes it easier when you are shopping, for example, and you can plan your meals around what you have to do each day so that you don’t get caught out with a trickier dish on a day that you don’t have a lot of time. Visualizing your meal plan with a written plan hung in your kitchen is a good idea, or you could even use chalkboard paint for a fun kitchen feature.

Keep Recipes Simple

When it comes to healthy eating, it’s not always as complicated as you might expect. Sure, cooking from scratch is always going to be a healthier option for you; however, this doesn’t need to be something that takes a lot of time and effort. Often, simply making healthier choices and swaps to the foods that you would normally eat can make a big difference.

For example, using brown pasta instead of white or having sweet potato mash instead of regular mash can improve the nutritional value of your meals and reduce the number of calories you consume.

Everything in Moderation

The more restricted you are when trying to eat a healthier diet, the more likely it is that you’re going to get demotivated and end up falling off track. The good news is that it’s entirely possible to eat a healthy diet while still enjoying the foods that you like.

One way to do this is to find healthier versions and alternatives to the foods that you enjoy the most. But bear in mind that no foods are inherently ‘bad’, and even foods that are high in sugar or fat are probably not going to harm you if you only eat them occasionally. Sticking to a routine where nothing is off-limits but you are careful about how much you eat when it comes to certain foods can make healthy eating simpler and help you to stick at it.