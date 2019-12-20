4 Types of Exercises That Help Relieve Stress

Stress should never be something we become accustomed to, and when we feel overwhelmed by stressful situations, we can push ourselves further into unhealthy habits. As such, it’s important to search for the healthiest options—one of those being exercise.

Kickboxing

Sometimes, we just need to hit something… or someone. Kickboxing is a socially acceptable way of handling that urge. In addition, it teaches you self-defense skills which will prove helpful if you find yourself in a situation that may require it.

Martial Arts

There are many different types of martial arts. For example, there is, karate, krav maga, tae kwon do, judo, and more. It’s one of the best types of exercises that help relieve stress. One of the many ways that martial arts help with stress is it challenges your mind in a unique way. It puts you in a different mindset, which shifts your focus away from whatever you feel stressed about. Many consider this one of the primary benefits of martial arts because it teaches mental toughness and discipline. For that reason, many people start martial arts at a young age, but it’s certainly not a requirement!

Yoga

There are a few different levels of yoga, so it’s important to do some research before signing up for a class. For example, there is gentle or beginner’s yoga, which is easier on the body. However, for those a little more advanced, there are other levels such as hot yoga or power yoga, which can be more strenuous on the body. Going with a lighter form of this exercise is sure to relax you, as it makes you stop and focus on your breathing and stretches.

Traditional Exercises

Just about any form of exercise is going to help reduce stress. Some of the most common types of exercises that help relieve stress include going for a run or brisk walk. Maybe you enjoy playing sports, such as basketball or soccer. These are both excellent ways to get some exercise and relieve some stress as well.

With this said, it’s important to find what works best for you. Because if you don’t enjoy the exercise you’re doing, you’ll never stick with it. So, experiment with different exercises, determine what you like, and stress no more.