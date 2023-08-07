4 Tips to Help You Find Reputable Roofing Contractors in South Florida

A good roof is critical for any home. That’s why a roofing project is a significant investment that deserves careful planning and the right professionals to get the job done right.

As a homeowner, the right roofing contractor can make the job much easier and faster. Unfortunately, finding a good roofing contractor in Florida is not easy as there are hundreds, all claiming to be good. According to IBIS World, there are over 109,331 roofing contractors in the United States. You must be willing to take your time to research and learn the qualities of a good roofing contractor so that you can make the right choices. If you’re wondering how to find a good contractor in Florida, here are a few tips to guide you.

Ask Family and Friends

Your family and friends are the perfect people to ask about a roofing contractor in your area. Even if they don’t have one in mind, they can help point you in the right direction. You only need three or four names to start with. If you don’t get any, you can also search online. Use Google and other social media platforms to search for roofing contractors in your area.

Read Reviews

Once you have your names, it’s time to check their ratings and reviews to know what other clients say about them. Most online buyers rely on websites to make a buying decision, so the chances of professional companies not having a website are quite minimal. According to a Taylor and Francis Group journal, users take less than 50 milliseconds to form an opinion about a website. Therefore, you don’t have to waste a lot of time determining which company is a potential hire. The reviews will help you know whether the company is professional and reliable.

Ask for References

Any professional roofing contractor must have a lengthy list of customers, the contact details of customers they have worked with before, and the scheduled jobs in the coming weeks. That way, you can show up and see your contractor’s work. If they run a project like yours, you can be lucky to see its inception and completion and determine if you’re satisfied with the results. Most homeowners in Florida tend to use the same material for roofing, asphalt, as it is easy to work with and durable. According to Roof Works, asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in the United States, despite only being invented about 100 years ago. Over 75% of homes have asphalt shingles on their roofs.

Look for Contractors With Local Addresses

Working with a company in your area is essential as it allows you to reach out whenever you have an issue. Generally, when you find a good roofing company, you want to work with the team for the long term. In case of an issue, you can reach out and get the team working immediately. Beware of companies that often come in after a big storm, fix roofs, get paid, and move to the next hit town.

These companies will not be there when your roof experiences challenges. You also can’t call them for maintenance services. Some are also unfamiliar with local building codes, which could get you into trouble if your roof is not up to Florida’s building code.

Finding the right contractor in Florida for your roofing project doesn’t have to be difficult, especially when you know what to look for. You can get one of the best contractors if you implement the tips we’ve discussed above. Just be sure to have more than two options and weigh the pros of each.