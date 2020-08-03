4 Things You Can Do to Win Your Car Accident Case

Navigating the legal system after a serious car accident is both time-consuming and stressful. One mistake could compromise your entire case. Fortunately, there are a few things that you can do to give your claim a favorable chance of success. We have outlined a few of those tips below:

#1: Consult a Car Accident Attorney

First thing’s first—you need to seek the advice of an experienced accident attorney who understands the nuances that pertain to your particular case. Such a lawyer can help you avoid critical errors and make sure your claim accounts for all the losses you may have incurred—both economic and non-economic.

You need to follow your lawyer’s guidance exactly because one error could send your case to litigation or potentially reduce your financial recovery. When you have legal support by your side, the process can be far less arduous since knowledgeable advice will be just a phone call away.

If you are based in the St. Petersburg area, you can schedule a free consultation with a law firm by visiting this page: https://emersonstraw.com/st-petersburg-car-accident-lawyer/.

#2: Bring the Claim Without Delay

It is not a good practice to waste time when it comes to personal injury matters. You should bring the claim without delay because there are deadlines that must be met, and if you wait too long, valuable evidence might become unavailable. If the statute of limitations expires, you won’t be able to bring a lawsuit without facing the near-certain outcome of having your case dismissed. Thus, it is recommended that with the help of your attorney, you initiate the investigation as soon as possible.

#3: Gather Evidence of Liability and Damages

It is essential to have strong evidence to support your claim. The opposing party is unlikely to pay a settlement if your evidence is weak. And if they offer a low settlement, your lawyer might not advise you to file a lawsuit if there’s a good chance your case won’t be successful.

To prove liability, try to compile photos and videos of the scene, eyewitness statements, and the accident report. To prove damages, keep copies of any receipts and invoices for accident-related expenses, medical bills, other documentation from your healthcare provider, and paystubs. You should also keep a personal injury journal in which you write entries that describe the symptoms you are experiencing and how the injuries are diminishing your everyday quality of life.

#4: Don’t Lie

When it comes to sensitive legal matters like personal injury claims, it is necessary for victims to be honest with themselves, police officers, and their lawyer. That doesn’t mean, however, that you should speculate on what you think caused the crash when speaking with officers. Also, you should not give a statement to the insurance company without the guidance of your attorney. From day one, you should be completely transparent with your lawyer about what happened, and make a concerted effort to follow your doctor’s orders exactly.