4 Million People In The World Are Leap Day Babies

National Time Refund Day celebrates that one day every four years, February 29th, when we get back something notoriously hard to reclaim: time.

The first traces of a 365-day calendar with a leap year was in the Egyptian Empire. The goal of the Egyptians was to create a calendar that mimicked the Solar Calendar allowing them to keep their seasons on track

Fast forward about 3,000 years and Julius Caesar, Ruler of the Roman Empire became the modern day Father of Leap Year

Caesar felt it was time to recognize that winter truly existed and created a 12 month 365-day calendar based off that of the Egyptians

This new calendar was fabulous for a few years but it was slowly realized that the earth actually has 365.24 days per year as opposed to 365. To correct this, Caesar instituted a Leap Year once every four years to ensure the man-made and solar calendars stayed aligned

Some cultures didn’t have leap year on Feb 29 th — instead, February 24 th occurred twice.

— instead, February 24 occurred twice. 4 million people in the world are leap day babies

Leap day babies are called leapers or leaplings

There is a one in 1,461 chance of being a leap day baby

Quite a few famous people were born on February 29 th

Every year divisible by 4 is a leap year.

But every year divisible by 100 is NOT a leap year

Unless the year is also divisible by 400, then it is still a leap year.

There will be 8 years between leap years 2096 and 2104

Women often choose this day to propose marriage to men

Getting married in a leap year is considered bad luck in Greece, so one in five engaged couples try to avoid it

According to the World Heritage Encyclopedia, in the 1800s, the British-born James Milne Wilson, who later became the eighth premier of Tasmania, “was born on a leap day and died on a leap day.” Wilson died on February 29th, 1880, on his “17th” birthday, or aged 68 in regular years. Maybe that’s not that crazy though, since you are more likely to die on your birthday.

In four million years, Leap Days will be unnecessary. After another 4 million years go by on Earth, the day will lengthen by another 56 seconds: the exact amount necessary for a tropical year to require exactly 365 days.

There is an official Leap Day cocktail. And it’s called…the Leap Day Cocktail! This colorful cousin of the martini was invented by pioneering bartender Harry Craddock at London’s Savoy Hotel in 1928. According to the 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book, “It is said to have been responsible for more proposals than any other cocktail ever mixed”

Sources

National Day Calendar

AuPair Care

Readers Digest

Forbes