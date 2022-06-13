4 Exciting Summer Break Ideas to Avoid the Crowds

Getting ready for summer break? Whether you’re staying in Florida or traveling elsewhere, you’re probably not looking forward to crowds. Considering Florida is a popular tourist destination, you might be wondering how to find some peace this summer.

If you’re not looking forward to crowds and you’d still like to have fun, here are some activities that will keep you away from the crowds.

Take your boat out onto the lake

When on break, most people are looking for entertainment, like movies, music, and amusement parks. A large number of people will head out to the beach, but fewer people will head out to the lake.

If you have a boat, invite your friends and family out for a day of water sports. You probably already have an inner tube, but that can get old if you’ve always gone tubing. Find out what everyone is interested in and if you don’t already have it, get some new water sports equipment, like a kneeboard or a wakeboard.

When your goal is to avoid most tourists and even some locals, spend time exploring one of Florida’s most beautiful lakes – this might include Crescent Lake, Blue Cypress Lake, Lake Dora, or Lake Kissimmee.

There are 30,000 lakes in Florida, so you don’t have to worry about finding a good spot.

Go fishing

Fishing is another great way to avoid the Florida crowds and also spend time on the water. Nothing beats catching your own lunch or dinner and then preparing it and eating it before you leave to go home.

Some of the best fishing lakes include:

Blue Cypress Lake

Lake Toho

Lake Okeechobee

Lake Seminole

Lake Eustis

Before heading out, make sure you visit the right lake for the type of fish you’re after and be sure to get all of your required permits when necessary. If you haven’t been to a particular lake in a while, call to find out if it’s still open and if fishing is still allowed. Laws change all the time and you don’t want to get in trouble for fishing illegally.

Find an epic adventure out of state

There’s no denying that Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States, especially for summer excursions. Practically anywhere in Florida will be flooded with people. If you’re looking to avoid crowds, consider heading out of state.

One idea you might like is to head out to a hidden or lesser-known vacation spot that won’t draw a large crowd. For example, the Diary of a Nomad published an article detailing plenty of these hidden destinations, including mountain villages and ice caves. Although some of these hidden spots might seem like something more of an epic adventure than a relaxing vacation, why not make your break epic? g experience.

Head out of the country

If you’re really feeling adventurous, consider heading out of the country. There are plenty of awesome destinations that don’t have the crowds you’re trying to avoid. For example, Barbados is popular and beautiful, but you won’t run into massive crowds.

You might also enjoy traveling to Europe because there are hundreds of destinations to choose from. For example, you can visit Santorini (Greece), London (England), Barcelona (Spain), Rome (Italy), Paris (France), or Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Many of these destinations are popular with tourists, but they’re not going to be as crowded as the local Florida beaches.

Skip the crowds

While there are plenty of places to spend your break, you don’t have to get caught in the crowds. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle and you just want to relax, spend most of your time at home and go out with friends when the mood strikes. There’s no right or wrong way to spend your time.