3 Tips For Women Living Alone in Florida

As a woman who may have found herself living alone, you might have valid concerns about your safety. The good news is that there are steps that you can take to make sure that you stay safe and enjoy your independent lifestyle. Outlined below are three tips for women living alone to improve their chances of staying safe and enjoying a fulfilling and happy life.

Find an Apartment in a Safe Area

If you’re still looking for an apartment to move into, it’s a good idea to take into consideration of your safety. Ensure that the areas in which you’re looking for an apartment are located in safe areas and have their own safety measures. These include finding out if the apartment has a doorman and if all doors and windows latch securely. If you can find a number of potential weak spots around the house, you may be better off checking other apartments.

The best apartment for you will also be one that’s located in an area close to amenities that you need, such as health care centers. This is especially important if you have a pre-existing condition. A pre-existing condition is a condition for which diagnosis or treatment was received during the 12 months before the effective health insurance date of a member.

Set Up a Security System

To make sure that your apartment is a lot safer than it was when you moved in, it’s a good idea to invest in a security system. This should have a few basics, such as wireless locks for your doors and windows and a video doorbell or general video surveillance. These could help you monitor the activity around your apartment to make it easier to spot potential issues before they come up.

If something does happen, you’ll have video evidence with which you can pursue justice or take the necessary action. Keep in mind that around 95% of all home invasions need some kind of forceful entry to grant the perpetrators access. This may be by kicking in a door, picking a lock, or even breaking a window. If you can secure these parts of your apartment, you have a better chance of staying safe.

Come Up With Emergency Plans

Whether you live alone or with other parties, emergency plans are a crucial part of your life. This is because, apart from burglary, a number of other situations may come up. You have a better chance of avoiding a bigger issue if you can prepare yourself adequately for these. From a plan for an accidental fire to one for flooding in your home, you’ll do well to stay prepared for any outcome.

One way to plan for emergencies is to have an essentials kit that contains things like a spare phone and important documents. Some of these documents may include a will. Surprisingly, a study showcased that 63% of wills are prepared by younger adults. At the same time, middle and older-aged adults are considerably less likely to have one now than they were before the pandemic. Keep these important items in a place that will be easy to grab and leave with in case it becomes necessary for you to do so.

Make use of these tips and you can improve your likelihood of staying safe while enjoying your independent lifestyle. You may need to learn safer habits, but rest assured that the effort you make is going to be entirely worth it for you in the end. Be sure to stay vigilant and safe, while ensuring you’re making the most out of your solo residence.