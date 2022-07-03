3 Things To Know Before Bathing Your Dog

Dogs are our best friends, and it’s our job as their humans to take good care of them. As the heat kicks up this summer in south Florida, one way to help them stay cool is to ensure they’re bathed so they can shed any unnecessary fur. Keep reading if you’ve never bathed your dog before and want to start this summer. We will share three things to know before bathing your dog, so you’re prepared.

Bathing Frequency

First, you need to know how frequently you’ll need to bathe your dog, depending on their coat type. Dogs with a typical coat only need a bath once a month, although if you’re taking them swimming or they get dirty, you may want to bathe them more frequently. If you have a dog with an oilier coat, such as a Labrador retriever, you’ll need to bathe them about once a week. Short-haired dogs, such as beagles, breeds with water-repellant fur like golden retrievers, and dogs with double coats like border collies only need baths once every other month.

Bathing Routine

Once you know how frequently you’ll need to bathe your dog, you’ll need to follow a good bathing routine. This starts with brushing them, so you can loosen up any shedding hair and prevent matting. If you have a dog with a double coat, you’ll need to brush both before starting the bath. Next, run the water until it’s lukewarm and gently wet their fur with a detachable nozzle or cup. Mix some of that water into their dog shampoo, so it lathers up, and then work the shampoo into their fur. Make sure to get their paws, armpits, and bellies and then rinse them with lukewarm water. Repeat the process to help get rid of all the dirt buildup they may have close to their skin. Rinse a second time thoroughly before drying them with a towel. Let them air dry the rest of the way or use a dog hair dryer that won’t irritate their sensitive skin.

Professional Help

While home baths are a great way to keep your dog comfortable, you may want to take them for a professional bathing and grooming experience. While you can purchase groomer-quality products and tools and even trim your dog’s fur yourself, seeking professional help is okay. Experienced groomers know many tips for successfully grooming and bathing a dog.

The three things to know before bathing your dog are how frequently you need to clean them, what a good bathing routine entails, and that it’s okay to get professional help. The most important thing is keeping your dog comfortable, healthy, and happy; home or professional baths can achieve that.