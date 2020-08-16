3 Reasons to Go RVing This Summer

Have you ever loaded up your camper and ventured into the wilderness? RVing might not be everyone’s idea of a great vacation, but that hasn’t stopped it from growing in popularity over the last few years. With many favorite summer activities closed by COVID-19, more people are turning to RV trips to have a safe and exciting vacation this year. Even if you’ve never gone RVing before, now is the perfect chance to try. Find out why an RV trip is the ideal 2020 vacation with these reasons to go RVing this summer.

Keep Social Distancing

Social distancing has made it hard to experience our usual summer vacation plans. Fortunately, RVing is very compatible with our current health and safety measures. Many campgrounds have rules in place to keep shared spaces safe and clean for everyone. You and your fellow RVers can enjoy all the perks of your own campsites while minimizing public outings. While you might experience some restrictions, such as limited hours or services, you can still enjoy a safe and fun vacation by respecting your fellow travelers and the campground rules.

Travel on a Budget

Between travel expenses, lodging, food, and all the fun you want to fit into your itinerary, summer vacations can add up quickly. One of the best reasons to go RVing this summer is how affordable the experience is. RVing offers you a way to have the trip of a lifetime without blowing your budget. With a little planning, you can find plenty of ways to save money while RVing. Plus, you don’t have to pay for a hotel during your stay. While you still have to account for gas and campground fees, a little bit of budgeting can make your RV trip much more affordable than the typical family vacation.

Experience the Great Outdoors (And Indoors)

An RV trip gives you the chance to explore all that nature has to offer. Travel up mountains, through forests, and across deserts, all while enjoying the beautiful scenery and fascinating wildlife. Once you’ve arrived at your campground, you can spend your days lounging by lakes and rivers or exploring hiking trails. Cook traditional campground meals over the open fire, and unwind in the evening with a bit of stargazing. Plus, RVing gives you the best of both worlds: When you’re tired of soaking up the outdoors, you can retreat to the AC, electricity, and other luxuries of home within your RV.