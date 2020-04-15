3 Real-World Applications of AI in Online Casinos

Artificial intelligence has gained mainstream attention over the past few years. It’s amazing to witness its rapid improvements, allowing end-users to get a taste of what it’s like to use AI-powered devices. Prime examples include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and smartphone cameras that use AI to capture stellar images.

Every company looks for ways to apply for the advances in AI to improve customer experience and boost sales—online casinos are no exception. Here’s how they leverage AI to offer a better gaming experience for players.

1) Making something useful out of smart data

It’s no surprise that online casinos collect data from their customers. After all, data collection lies at the core of machine learning algorithms. This explains why companies like Google and Amazon have grown as much as they did; they know precisely what to do with the data they collect.

Online casinos are slowly following in their footsteps. Data on customer behavior, betting patterns, wins, losses, and payments can all be analyzed and turned into useful information that will ultimately boost the gaming experience. According to Bovada Casino, there’s a learning curve involved in gathering data and applying AI to gain a better understanding of how to improve the way they serve customers. For now, they’re trying to use player data to anticipate the needs of players, evaluate the popularity of their games, and maximize their bottom line.

2) Enhancing customer service

An increasing number of companies now use customer service representatives that are actually not human. Some do it right, while many compromise their reputation by offering a less than mediocre customer service. The good news is that AI can improve these bots drastically, enabling them to perform their intended purpose just as good as real humans.

After accumulating enough data about their customers, online casinos can use machine learning algorithms to identify the right solutions based on specific customer queries. These advanced bots are becoming more commonplace, and it only highlights the fact that this form of customer service proves much more efficient in the long run. While the upfront cost may be steep, the long-term gains prove rewarding as there’s nothing better than providing real-time, personalized, and accurate answers to whatever the customer asks or demands.

3) Decreasing problem gambling

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the application of AI in online casinos is that once machine learning algorithms become so good at analyzing customer data, this can make gambling that much more addictive. This is a valid concern, but plenty of companies also apply AI to prevent problem gambling.

Many online gambling companies leverages AI to detect the early warning signs of problem gambling. There’s still a long way to go, however, as it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact triggers of problematic gambling behavior. For instance, these triggers may not show up at a fixed point in time. Moreover, gambling addiction can be influenced by external factors, data of which may not be available readily for online casinos to analyze.

Nevertheless, the idea of leveraging the power of AI to help people control their gambling habits instead of focusing exclusively on increasing profits is worth commending.

Get ready for any AI-driven gambling experience

The benefits of machine learning and artificial intelligence are evident now more than ever. It’s fascinating to think about how much more these technologies will improve in the future. But for now, you can bet that whenever you choose what game to play, cash in money, and count your wins or losses, there’s a touch of AI working behind the scenes.