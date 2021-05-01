3 Great Desserts You Should Consider Trying

A great dessert is a perfect end to a meal but there are so many people who are too worried about their waistlines to indulge their sweet tooth. Treating yourself occasionally is the perfect way to keep life interesting, so it is never a bad thing to enjoy your favorite dessert as part of a balanced diet.

There are so many dessert varieties that there is something for everyone to indulge in when the fancy takes them.

For people with a sweet tooth, there are few things better in life than a delicious, homemade dessert. The great thing about the ones in this guide is that there is so little preparation or cooking time.

Always choose the freshest ingredients and adjust as you go if you feel like there is something missing. The best way is to taste at every stage of the preparation so that the final dessert is perfect.

Here are three appetizing dessert ideas you should consider trying.

1. Instant Pot Flan

Instant Pot flan is light and delicious and can be enjoyed at any time. Also known as Spanish flan or crème caramel, it is a smooth custard dessert with a rich caramel sauce on top. There are some excellent flan recipes but this one by Corrie Cooks is one of the most popular. Make sure you use fresh eggs, and it is difficult to go wrong.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

¼ cup of heavy cream

1 cup of whole milk

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup of sugar

Method:

Combine milk, heavy cream, and vanilla in a saucepan and simmer Add the mixture to beaten eggs in a bowl Whisk until smooth Pour into ramekins and place in an instant pot Cook on his pressure for 9 minutes Caramelize sugar with a little water for caramel sauce

2. Pineapple Ice Cream

This tropical take on ice cream is sweet, fresh, and surprisingly light. The trick to great pineapple ice cream is to choose fruit that is perfectly ripe. Under-ripe pineapple can be very bitter while over-ripe fruit can be too sweet.

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple

300 g of condensed milk (sweet)

1 cup of whipping cream

1/8 tablespoon of yellow food coloring (optional)

Method:

Peel the pineapple and blend the fruit into a purée Heat the purée on medium heat, stirring constantly for 10 minutes until it has thickened, and then leave it to cool. Whisk the purée with the milk in a mixing bowl. Whip the cream into peaks and fold in the pineapple and milk mixture. Freeze overnight and serve.

3. Blueberry Frozen Yogurt

Frozen yogurt is healthier than traditional ice cream but is just as tasty. The sourness of the yogurt works perfectly with the sweet sharpness of blueberries for a light, fruity dessert.

Ingredients:

2 cups Greek yogurt

40g of blueberries

½ cup of shredded coconut or almonds

Method