3 Florida Cities Are The Most Dangerous Spring Break Destinations in the U.S.

3 Florida Cities Are The Most Dangerous Spring Break Destinations in the...

With spring break in full swing, we wanted to identify some of the most popular yet most dangerous destinations in the U.S. So Innerbody Research analyzed CDC data specifically about local STD infection rates and deaths from drug overdoses and alcohol poisoning. Combining these statistics allowed us to paint a picture of which of the 50 most popular spring break destinations are likely to be more or less dangerous for young people looking to let loose in 2023.

Three Florida Cities Make The Top 10 List For Most Dangerous Spring Break Destinations: Jacksonville (#7), Miami (#8), and Fort Lauderdale (#10)

You can check out the full study here.

Most and least dangerous spring break destinations in the U.S.

While Louisiana might be considered to be the most dangerous place for spring breakers in 2023, our analysis also revealed that 3 Florida cities make the top 10. The biggest danger in Florida was revealed to be between the sheets, with STDs being the top danger in the sunshine state.

Revealed: Top 2 Most Dangerous Spring Break Destinations Are In Louisiana – Baton Rouge and New Orleans

The top 10 most dangerous spring break destinations in terms of deaths due to alcohol poisoning include:

Lake Havasu City, AZ Phoenix, AZ Sioux Falls, SD Salt Lake City, UT Minneapolis, MN Denver, CO Boston, MA Atlantic City, NJ Palm Springs, CA San Diego, CA

For those looking to play it more safely on spring break, consider going to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, which ranks #1 safest spring break destination.

Revealed: Outer Banks, NC, Is The Safest Popular City For Spring Break Travel

