National Cherries Jubilee Day is observed annually on September 24. Smitten with this simply elegant dessert, cherry lovers celebrate National Cherries Jubilee Day with delight.
This show-stopping flambéed dish is credited to the famous chef, Auguste Escoffie, who created it for the 1897 Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Queen Victoria.
- There are several types of cherries:
- Red or “Sweet” cherries – It’s the ones you usually eat fresh.
- Yellow cherries – They are far less common but still taste sweet.
- Dark Cherries – Also called “Black Cherries” are sweet, too.
- Sour Cherries – You don’t want to eat them fresh. Use them for baking.
- The cherry is the fruit of many plants of the genus Prunus, and is a fleshy stone fruit.
- The cherry fruits of commerce are usually obtained from a limited number of species, including especially cultivars of the wild cherry, Prunus avium.
- It is believed that the sweet cherry originated in the area between the Black and Caspian Seas in Asia Minor.
- The average cherry tree produces 7,000 cherries.
- One cup of cherries provides 3 grams of fiber, 18% of a person’s recommended daily allowance (RDA) of Vitamin C, and 10% of a person’s RDA of potassium. All for just 97 calories.
- U.S. President George Washington never chopped down a cherry tree. This was a myth put forth by Parson Mason Weems.
- A single cherry tree can produce enough cherries to make 28 pies.
- Traverse City, Michigan has been called the Cherry Capital of the World.
- Around 70 B.C. The Romans introduced them to Britain in the first century A.D.
- The English colonists brought cherries to North America in the 1600s.
- The word ‘cherry’ comes from the French word ‘cerise,’ which in turn comes from the Latin words cerasum and Cerasus, the classical name of the modern city Giresun in Turkey.
- Records indicate that cherries were a prized food in a region of China dating back to 600 BC – fit for royalty and cherished by locals.
- There are more than 1,000 varieties of cherries in the United States, but fewer than 10 are produced commercially.
- On average, there are about 44 cherries in one pound.
- In an average crop year, a sweet cherry tree will produce 800 cherries.
- While they have long been a popular dessert fruit, cherries were used for their medicinal purposes in the 15th and 16th centuries.
- Despite the short fruiting season, Americans consume an average of 1.5 pounds of cherries each year.
- The world’s heaviest cherry was grown by Gerardo Maggipinto (Italy) and weighed 0.76 oz on June 21, 2003.
