2023 Severe Weather: $57 Billion In Damage And 253 People Dead So Far

The U.S. has suffered the highest number of billion-dollar weather disasters on record this year with wildfires and severe storms wreaking havoc from Hawaii to Florida, according to a report released by the federal government Monday.

The nation has been hit by 23 such disasters so far in 2023, the highest number since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration started keeping records in 1980. The previous record was set in 2020 with 22 separate disasters that each caused a billion or more dollars in damage.

The 23 disasters this year have caused more than $57.6 billion in damage and killed at least 253 people, according to the NOAA report.

The deadliest wildfire in more than a century ravaged West Maui, Hawaii in August, killing at least 115 people and causing up to $6 billion in estimated damages. Just weeks later, Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend coast, the strongest hurricane to hit the region in 125 years.

The number of billion-dollar weather disasters has been increasing since 1980. On average, there were 8 such disasters every year from 1980-2022. In the most recent five years, there have been 18 such disasters annually on average, according to NOAA.