WalletHub.com News Release
Freepik

Written by Adam McCann, Financial Writer

With Black Friday sales starting earlier this year and most consumers planning to shop online rather than in-store, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2021 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)
1. Macy’s (58.51%) 6. Lenovo (40.29%)
2. JCPenney (57.63%) 7. Nordstrom (33.21%)
3. Belk (56.69%) 8. Walmart (31.60%)
4. Kohl’s (49.32%) 9. HP (31.34%)
5. Office Depot and OfficeMax (42.85%) 10. Big Lots (29.19%)

Key Stats

  • Macy’s has the highest overall discount rate at 58.51 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.73 percent.
  • The overall average discount for Black Friday is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.
  • The “Apparel & Accessories” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 18.40 percent of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 3.47 percent.

Read the complete report HERE

