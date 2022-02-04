2 Victims Of Sex Predator Jeffrey Epstein Sue Reporter/Author Julie K. Brown For Defamation Thru False Statements, Alleged Threat

By Bob Norman, FloridaBulldog.org

Miami Herald journalist and author Julie K. Brown has been widely lauded for her reporting on billionaire sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, which created a media frenzy and led to a million dollar book contract.

But now Brown is being sued for defamation by two Epstein victims that she has been credited for championing.

Courtney Wild and Haley Robson, who were both underaged victims of Epstein’s abuse and who played prominent roles in the case, allege Brown defamed them in her recently published book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. Contained in the lawsuit are allegations that Brown falsely wrote that Wild was raped by Epstein and had sex with him afterward and that Brown had threatened Robson when she refused to participate in her book.

The FloridaBulldog story reports on the lawsuit filed Thursday by Miami Attorney Jeffrey Guchess on behalf of Courtney Wild and Haley Robson.

Author Julie Brown is traveling and had not seen the lawsuit, she texted to the FloridaBulldog.