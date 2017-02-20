$18 Cup Of Coffee? Yes, Only In Brooklyn (Video)

(Thomas Perez is the CEO of the Alpha Dominche Extraction Lab in Brooklyn)

You thought a Starbucks Venti Salted Caramel Mocha was expensive? Try a cup of joe from Extraction Lab, a brand-new coffee shop located in Brooklyn, NY. The $18 brew is now the country’s most expensive cup, beating out San Francisco’s Blue Bottle by a full two bucks.

So why exactly is this coffee so darned pricey? The shop is an extension of Alpha Dominche, a company that makes ultra high-end coffee and tea brewing machines, called “Steampunk” because they use—duh—steam, and can create drinks that replicate popular brewing methods, such as Chemex, pour-over, and French press, according to The New York Times. The machines alone cost $13,900 for two.

But it’s not just the machines that are expensive — it’s the actual coffee, too. As Eater explains, Extraction Lab uses gesha beans, which are difficult to grow because they only thrive at high altitude, making them more scarce and therefore more pricey. Their flavor, however, is robust and complex, making this $18 cup possibly worth it? Or not.