14 Best Beach Towns in Florida You Will Want to See!

The Sunshine State is a well-known tourist destination for its beautiful beaches, and it has many great ones. No single town can claim to be the best Florida beach because there are so many different options.

The following list of 14 towns should give you a good idea of what’s out there:

Naples, Florida

Naples is a small city on the Gulf Coast of Florida and it’s famous for its many beautiful beaches. This town has a rich history and you can find some very old and interesting buildings here, which makes Naples unique and different from other beach towns. The beaches are absolutely gorgeous here, and you’ll find amazing restaurants within its downtown area. It is well known for having some of the best seafood in Florida, so if you love fish, this town might just become your new favorite place to visit.

Ormond Beach, Florida

If you’re looking for a more relaxing and quiet beach town, then Ormond Beach is a great option. This town is located in the north of Florida and it’s known for its beautiful coastline. Ormond Beach offers residents and visitors a variety of activities to enjoy, such as fishing and golfing. There are also a few restaurants and bars here, but it’s not as bustling as some of the other beach towns on this list.

Palm Beach County, Florida

Palm Beach might be one of the most family-friendly Florida beach towns and it’s within driving distance of so many other beaches. The town is full of rich history and culture, and the beaches in Palm Beach County are one of a kind. If you’re looking for a place to stay during your Florida beach vacation, this town has some great resorts and hotels. There are also many fine dining options that will not disappoint!

Siesta Key, Florida

Siesta Key is definitely one of the best beaches in Florida with its gorgeous sand and clear water. This beach town is also well known for its nightlife, so it’s perfect for people who want to enjoy both the beach and the party scene. There are plenty of places to stay in Siesta Key, and you’ll find a variety of restaurants and bars here. It’s the perfect place for people who want to enjoy a relaxing beach vacation with some added excitement!

South Beach, Miami

If you’re looking for a more urban beach town experience, then South Beach in Miami is a great choice. This town is full of trendy restaurants and bars, as well as people who love to party. If that’s your scene, then you’ll definitely have a good time here. The beaches in South Beach are also very beautiful and well known for their Art Deco architecture. You’ll find plenty to do in this town, so it’s perfect for people who don’t want to spend all their time at the beach.

Crystal Beach, Florida

Crystal Beach is a small town on the west coast of Florida and it’s known for its stunning white-sand beaches. This town is much more laid back than some of the larger towns on this list, and it’s perfect if you’re looking for a more relaxing beach vacation. Crystal Beach is also great for fishing, so if you love to fish this might be the perfect place for you. There are not many restaurants or bars here, but you’ll find everything you need within walking distance.

Key Largo, Florida

Key Largo is located in the upper Keys of Florida and it’s known for its amazing scuba diving. This beach town is perfect for people who want to spend their days diving and exploring the coral reefs. Key Largo also has a variety of restaurants and bars, as well as shopping and fishing opportunities. If you’re looking for an adventure-filled beach vacation, then Key Largo is definitely a town you’ll want to check out!

Jupiter Beach, Florida

Jupiter Beach is located in the north-central part of Florida and it’s well known for its excellent fishing. This beach town is perfect for people who love to fish, and there are also a few restaurants and bars here. The beaches in Jupiter Beach are not as well known as some of the others on this list, but they’re definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach is a large town on the Gulf Coast and it’s well known for its amazing beaches. This town is perfect for people who want to have a lot of options when it comes to things to do. There are plenty of restaurants and bars here, as well as amusement parks, water parks, and more. The beaches in Panama City Beach are some of the most beautiful in Florida, so you’ll definitely want to spend time sunbathing and swimming here.

Destin, Florida

Destin is another large town on the Gulf Coast that’s known for its amazing beaches. This town is much more family-friendly than Panama Beach, and it has a wide variety of restaurants and shops. The beaches in Destin are gorgeous and it’s a great place to go fishing or boating. There is also a large shopping mall here, so if you’re looking for souvenirs you’ll definitely want to spend some time shopping around.

Pensacola Beach, Florida

Last but not least is Pensacola Beach, which is one of the most beautiful parts of Florida that we’ve got! This town has some of the best seafood that you’ll find anywhere in Florida, and there are many art galleries as well as historical sites within walking distance from the beach. If you love history as much as your love seafood, this town might just become your favorite stop on your tour through Florida!

Sebastian Inlet, Florida

Sebastian Inlet is located in the south-central part of Florida and it’s known for its excellent fishing. This beach town is perfect for people who love to fish, and there are also a few restaurants and bars here. The beaches in Sebastian Inlet are not as well known as some of the others on this list, but they’re definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Clearwater Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Florida and for good reason. This town has everything you could want in a beach town, including great restaurants, bars, and stores. Clearwater Beach is also known for its beautiful sunsets and scenery. If you’re looking for a place to spend your vacation, Clearwater Beach should definitely be at the top of your list.

Miami Beach, Florida

Last but not least we have Miami Beach, which is one of the most famous beaches in Florida. This town is well known for its nightlife, and there are plenty of restaurants, bars, and clubs here. Miami Beach is also a great place to shop, and there are many high-end stores here. If you’re looking for a party town with amazing beaches, then Miami Beach is the place for you!

So there you have it – 14 amazing beach towns located in Florida that you definitely need to check out! Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and sunbathe or a town with great nightlife, Florida has something for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Start planning your next vacation today!