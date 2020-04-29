13 Years Later And The Tacoma Still Has It’s Allure (Video)

The Toyota Tacoma, America’s best-selling mid-size pickup for 13 years in a row, isn’t stopping to admire its trophy case. Instead, it looks to keep its place atop the pecking order with new tech, style, comfort and convenience features, making the 2020 Tacoma more compelling and more competitive than ever.

The third-generation Tacoma, with a design inspired by Toyota’s legendary desert race trucks, veritably defines the “work hard, play hard” ethos. Available in 32 different configurations, the 2020 Tacoma offers a model for all seasons and reasons. Six model grades include: work-ready SR; high-style, high-value SR5; athletic TRD Sport; adventurous TRD Off-Road; ultimate off-road TRD Pro; and top-of-the-line Limited.

All Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

New Look, New Function, New Fun for 2020

Most 2020 Tacomas will debut a new front grille design with detailing tailored to each model grade, while every Tacoma will feature a revised taillamp design.

In the Tacoma’s roomy cabin, a new, larger multimedia touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The SR grade features a 7-inch touchscreen display, while all others get an 8-inch touchscreen.

In addition to the multimedia upgrade, the 2020 SR offers the added convenience of new intermittent windshield wipers and an available LED bed lamp. The SX upgrade package, introduced for 2019 and returning for 2020, turns the SR Access Cab into a high-value sport truck with stylish black-out features, including grille, headlight surrounds, overfenders, 16-inch alloy wheels, mirror caps and door handles.

When equipped with the optional V6 engine, the 2020 Tacoma SR5 grade is fitted with a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with 2-way power lumbar support. It also receives an updated dark gray wheel color for 2020.

Tacoma Limited brings luxury to the everyday work and play truck, and for 2020 the style is more premium than ever. In addition to the new grille design, the Limited features new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED/DRL headlamps, LED foglamps, and chrome taillamp inserts.

The expansive equipment roster grows with the Premium Audio system that now includes an 8-inch touchscreen, plus Smart Key operation is added to the passenger front door.

Limited is also fitted with the 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat.

The new Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) for the Double Cab version provides nearly 360-degree views around the truck for easier, safer maneuvering in tight situations.