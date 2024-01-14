13 Chair Exercises That Work Your Whole Body

Medically reviewed by Gregory Minnis, DPT, Physical Therapy — By Zia Sherrell, MPH

Calling all comfort seekers, desk dwellers, and couch enthusiasts! It’s time to break free from the sedentary shackles and embrace the incredible power of chair exercises. From gentle stretches to heart-pumping cardio moves, chair workouts offer a wide range of benefits, including improved energy levels, enhanced flexibility, and better posture. So, grab a seat and prepare to redefine the way you approach fitness! 13 best chair exercises

Here’s a quick overview before we dive into the deets: Chair squats Seated leg extensions Seated march Sit-to-stands Heel slides Seated calf raises Modified planks Tummy twists Seated shoulder press Seated front shoulder raises Seated chest press Modified push-ups Seated backend 1. Chair squats

Get ready to give your lower body a powerful boost with chair squats. This exercise targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes while also improving your balance and stability. Steps: Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair, ensuring it’s stable and won’t move Place your feet at hip-width. Stand up, pushing through your heels, and then sit back down with control. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 reps. 2. Seated leg extensions

Give your legs some extra love with these leg extensions. They target your quadriceps and can be done right from your chair. Steps: Sit on the edge of a chair with your back straight and feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg out straight, flexing your foot, and then lower it back down. Repeat with the other leg. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg. 3. Seated march

Boost your cardiovascular endurance at home with the seated march. This simple yet effective exercise gets your heart pumping and engages your core and leg muscles. Steps: Sit tall in your chair with your feet flat on the floor. Lift one knee up towards your chest, lower it back down, and then repeat with the other knee. Continue alternating legs for a set duration of your choice, like 1-2 minutes.

4. Sit-to-stands Are you ready to elevate your seating experience and unleash your leg power? Then, it’s time to break free from the confines of your chair with sit-to-stands. You’ll fire up your leg muscles and tone that ass, elevating your buns and your spirit! Steps: Sit on the edge of your chair with your feet at hip-width. “Squeeze your glutes as you stand up, then carefully sit back down. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 sit-to-stands, and remember to keep your posture on point! 5. Heel slides

Glide to new heights of lower body finesse with heel slides. Unleash your inner dancer and strut your stuff with moves that would make Usher proud. These slides aren’t just for dance floors; they’re your ticket to sculpted legs and enhanced flexibility, all from the cozy confines of your chair. Steps: Sit tall in your chair, and imagine yourself gracefully gliding across the floor. Slide one heel forward, keeping your toes on the floor, and then slide it back. Repeat with the other heel, showing off your fancy footwork. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 heel slides per leg. 6. Seated calf raises

Seated calf raises will have your lower legs begging for mercy as you defy gravity from your chair. Steps: Sit tall in your chair, channeling your inner ballerina. Lift your heels off the floor, showcasing your calves in all their glory. Lower your heels back down, but don’t let them forget the incredible power they possess. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 seated calf raises.

7. Modified planks Who says you need the floor to engage your core? Get ready to challenge the laws of physics with modified planks! This exercise offers a chair-friendly twist on the classic plank, allowing you to strengthen your core and show off your balance and stability skills while seated. Step: Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the chair seat, fingers pointing forward, and extend your legs straight out in front of you. Engage your core muscles by drawing your belly button towards your spine and maintaining a stable position. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, avoiding any sagging or excessive arching in the lower back. Hold this position for a set duration, like 30 seconds, focusing on maintaining proper form and engaging your core throughout. Aim for 3 sets of seated, modified planks, gradually increasing the duration as your core strength improves.

8. Tummy twists Bring a twist of excitement to your chair workout with tummy twists! This exercise targets your abdominal muscles and adds twisting and turning to boost balance and flexibility. Steps: Sit tall in your chair, with your feet flat on the floor and back straight. Place your hands behind your head, gently supporting your neck. Engage your core muscles by drawing your belly button towards your spine. Twist your torso to one side, bringing your elbow towards the opposite knee while lifting your chest. Return to the center and then twist to the other side, bringing the opposite elbow towards the opposite knee. Repeat the twisting motion, alternating sides in a controlled and rhythmic manner. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 tummy twists per side, gradually increasing the repetitions as your core strength improves.

9. Seated shoulder press Raise the bar on your shoulder strength with seated shoulder presses. This exercise works your deltoid muscles and helps you build strong and sculpted shoulders. Steps: Sit tall, back straight, and feet flat on the floor. Hold a pair of low-weight dumbbells or other suitable weights at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the weights directly overhead, fully extending your arms without locking your elbows. Slowly lower the weights back down to shoulder level. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 seated shoulder presses, gradually increasing the weight as your strength improves.

10. Seated front shoulder raises Focusing on the front portion of your shoulders, seated front shoulder raises enhance your upper body strength and help create a beautifully sculpted torso. Finally, you’ll be ready to rock those sleeveless tops with confidence! Steps: Sit tall in your chair, maintaining good posture and engaging your core. Hold a pair of dumbbells or other suitable weights in your hands, with your arms at your side. Keeping your arms straight, raise the weights in front of you until they are at shoulder height. Slowly lower the weights back down to your starting position. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 seated front shoulder raises, feeling the burn in your front delts as you conquer each rep.

11. Seated chest press Prepare to embark on a chest-pumping journey with the mighty seated chest press. This exercise takes center stage to lavish attention on your pectoral muscles, elevating your upper body strength to new heights. Steps: Sit tall in your chair, maintaining good posture and a strong core. Hold a pair of dumbbells at chest level, with your elbows bent and palms facing forward. Extend your arms forward, pushing the weights away from your chest until your arms are fully extended. Slowly bend your elbows and bring the weights back to your starting position. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 seated chest presses, allowing your chest muscles to shine as you complete each rep.

12. Modified push-ups Introduce the classic push-up to your chair workout routine with modified push-ups. This seated exercise targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps and offers a chair-friendly variation of the popular bodyweight exercise. Steps: Face your chair and place your hands on the edge, slightly wider than shoulder-width. Walk your feet back, creating a diagonal line from your head to your heels. Bend your elbows and lower your chest towards the chair, keeping your body in a straight line. Push through your palms and extend your arms to return to the starting position. Aim for 3 sets of 10-12 modified push-ups, gradually increasing the difficulty by adjusting the chair height or moving your feet farther back.

13. Seated backbend Target your back muscles and unlock the incredible range of motion in your spine with seated backbends. If you have tightness or pain in your lower back, this exercise could ease your discomfort. Steps: Sit tall in your chair, with your feet planted firmly on the ground and your hands resting on your thighs. Inhale deeply, lengthening your spine and engaging your core muscles. As you exhale, begin to lean back gently, keeping your gaze forward and your chest lifted. Continue bending backward, allowing your upper back to arch gracefully while supporting your lower back. Pause when you feel a stretch in your back, taking care not to strain or overextend. Inhale again, focusing on expanding your chest and maintaining a sense of openness in your posture. Exhale and return to an upright seated position, feeling the rejuvenating effects of this gentle backbend. Aim to perform 3 sets of seated backbends, gradually increasing the depth and duration of the stretch as your flexibility improves. Pro tip: Hold the stretch for 10-20 seconds and perform it three times.

Benefits of chair exercises What are chair exercises, and what are the benefits? Well, besides being convenient and accessible, here are a few other reasons to add chair exercises to your day: improves strength and muscle tone

enhances flexibility and mobility

elevates heart rate and provides a cardiovascular workout

improves posture and spinal alignment

increases energy levels

stimulates circulation

provides low-impact physical activity

relieves stress and helps mental well-being

improves balance and coordination

adds variety and fun to your exercise routine