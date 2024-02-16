13 Best Weed Strains: Buy the Finest Indica, Sativa & Hybrid Marijuana Seeds in 2024

Weed is a versatile plant that can produce a variety of effects depending on the marijuana strain you choose.

But with so many options available, how do you find the best weed strains for your needs? In this article, we will explore some of the most popular and potent cannabis strains in the market, their origins, flavors, aromas, and effects.

We will also provide some tips on how to choose the right marijuana strain for you and where to find them. Learn why Girl Scout Cookies is our top option and other alternatives to try.

Top-Rated Weed Strains in 2024: First Look

1. Girl Scout Cookies – Best Weed Strain Overall

The Girl Scout Cookies marijuana strain is a hybrid that combines the best of Sativa and Indica strain genetics. It has a high THC level of up to 21% and a generous yield of 21 oz per plant.

However, it requires some skill and care to grow successfully. GSC is a marijuana strain that will make you feel blissful and relaxed from the first puff. You will experience a surge of euphoria, followed by waves of soothing sensations.

GSC is famous for its pain-relieving and appetite-stimulating effects, so make sure you have some delicious snacks (or more) ready before you smoke. The effects can last for 4-5 hours, but GSC is not a good choice for daytime use.

It is better suited for sleeping and managing pain. The flavor and aroma of this marijuana strain are complex and delicious, with notes of diesel, earth, lemon, and herbs. If you want to grow this strain hydroponically, you can expect amazing results.

Where To Buy Girl Scout Cookies

Since 2013, Seed Supreme has been a leader in cannabis innovation, and they have the most amazing weed strains you can find. Whether you love it or not, they have over 1,500 marijuana seeds for sale of your favorite strain from famous and global breeders. Best of all? All weed strains come up with a germination guarantee!

2. Cookies & Cream – Best for a Full Body High

The name Cookies & Cream comes from the same name smooth and sweet flavor that fills your mouth with every inhale. This hybrid strain has a high THC level of about 22%, which gives it a powerful effect of relaxation and energy.

Cookies & Cream is different from other strains because it lasts longer and helps creative people with their work or projects. This cannabis strain is more suitable for experienced users, who can appreciate the balance of 70% indica strain and 30% sativa in its terpenes.

Where To Buy Cookies & Cream

“I Love Growing Marijuana”, or ILGM for short, is a great strain of weed bank that guarantees you will get 100% germination from their weed strains. They have been in business since 2012, and they have received more than 29,950 positive reviews from happy customers.

3. Northern Lights – Fastest Growing Weed Strain

If you are looking for a marijuana strain that is simple to grow and has a potent THC level of more than 16%, you might want to try Jack Herer. This strain is a favorite among both novice and expert growers because of its low maintenance and high yield.

Jack Herer grows to a medium height with multiple branches and has a flavor and aroma that combine earthy, citrus, pine, and spicy notes.

This strain produces a creative, energetic, and uplifting high that is ideal for daytime use. The CBD level is very low, less than 1%. According to verified cannabis consumers online, Jack Herer can reach full maturity in just 10 weeks of flowering.

Where To Buy Northern Lights

If you want to grow your own cannabis, you should check out Homegrown Cannabis Co. They have a great loyalty program that rewards you with Stash Points every time you buy their Northern Lights weed strains or any other product.

The seed bank has been in the cannabis industry for more than 10 years, and they have a team of expert growers who select the best strains for you.

4. Lucky Lucy – Best High CBD Strain

Lucky Lucy is a sativa-leaning hybrid strain that has a potential CBD: THC ratio of 32:1, meaning it has very low psychoactive effects and high therapeutic benefits. It has a funky cheese flavor with a smooth exhale and a cheesy and floral aroma.

Users report that the strain can be used to treat various conditions, such as anxiety, stress, and chronic pain, as it provides a mild and uplifting cerebral buzz with a sense of relaxation and tranquility.

Lucky Lucy is easy to grow and suitable for beginners, as it does not require a lot of maintenance and has excellent wind resistance. It can be grown indoors or outdoors, with a flowering time of about 56 days indoors and an early October harvest outdoors.

The strain produces very high yields of dense and resinous buds, ranging from 450 to 2250 grams per plant outdoors.

Where To Buy Lucky Lucy

Seedsman is a reputable and reliable online seed bank that offers a wide range of cannabis strains, including Lucky Lucy. Seedsman has many advantages, such as competitive prices, discreet shipping worldwide, and a flexible return policy.

It also offers free weed strains on orders above $30, Use the code: WELOVESEEDS10 to get 10% OFF.

5. Gorilla Glue #4 – Best Indica-Dominant Weed Strain

GG #4 is a potent strain that can glue you to your couch and make you have psychoactive effects and feel blissful and relaxed. It is a great choice for easing anxiety and chronic pain but not for socializing or being productive. Since it is an Indica-dominant hybrid, you will also have to deal with red eyes and xerostomia, which can make you look very high.

GG #4 has a very high THC level of 28-30%, which can send you to the moon and back. You should be careful with the dosage and have some water and snacks nearby. The high THC level terms Indica as the new strain for getting high.

You should also have a backup grinder, as this strain is very sticky and can clog up your pipe. GG #4 has a sour and earthy aroma with hints of chocolate and coffee. This particular strain is one of the most popular, award-winning, and potent weed strains in the market.

Where To Buy Gorilla Glue #4

Herbies Seeds has been in business since 2007, and they have a decade of happy customers around the world. This reputable seed offers stealthy, worldwide shipping and several OGO discounts.

6. White Widow – Best for Socialization

If you want to feel energized without feeling anxious or paranoid, you might enjoy White Widow. This strain has a 60/40 mix of sativa to indica and a low to moderate THC level.

It can give you a gentle uplift without overwhelming your senses. White Widow is a good choice for beginners who want to try sativa-potent weed strains without risking too much. It’s not as strong as other sativa weed strains like Durban Poison or Sour Diesel.

However, if you’re a seasoned smoker of marijuana strains, you might find it too mild for your taste. You might want to use it as an appetizer of the most popular best weed strains (rather than the main course) for your morning routine.

Where To Buy White Widow

Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) operates online and from physical shops in the Netherlands and Spain, with headquarters in Barcelona. They have an excellent customer support system, speedy delivery, and shipping across the world! Their website may look outdated, but they have the most modern cannabis strains in stock.

7. Blue Dream – Best for Uplifting and Calming

This sativa-dominant hybrid has a delicious flavor that comes from the myrcene terpene, which is the most abundant one in this strain. This is one of the best weed strains for xes and energy. The strain offers users a boost of energy without making them feel too anxious. It has a balanced effect profile and a moderate THC level.

Blue Dream is a gentle strain that does not cause much anxiety, unlike some other sativa hybrids like peanut butter breath because it has less THC. It is a great choice for beginners or those who want to experience that classic “first high” again.

Where To Buy Blue Dream

MSNL is one of the oldest and most trusted strains of weed banks in the cannabis world. MSNL offers great value for money, with discounts of up to 50% on some of their best weed strains.

They also have frequent promotions and freebies for loyal customers. If you pay with Bitcoin or bank transfer, you can get an extra 20% off your order.

8. Gold Leaf – Easiest to Grow Weed Strain

Gold Leaf strains of weed are ideal for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, as they are easy to grow, potent, and productive. They have a moderate level of difficulty, so beginners can also try them out.

Gold Leaf feminized strains of weed grow into tall cannabis plants with an earthy and herbal aroma and flavor, with some spicy and sweet undertones. This strain has a balanced effect of euphoria, relaxation, and upliftment, making it suitable for daytime use.

It has a high THC level of up to 21% and a generous yield. This strain is the best overall weed strain because it combines the benefits of both Sativa and Indica dominant strain genetics. It is also Robert Bergman’s own creation!

Where To Buy Gold Leaf

Since 2005, Crop King Seeds has been dominating the cannabis market with its huge selection of 700+ premium cannabis strains. They offer generous perks for their customers, such as free shipping for orders over $200 and buy-one-get-one-free deals on bulk orders.

9. Pineapple Express – Best Flavor

Pineapple Express is a great strain for beginners who want to experience the citrusy and tropical flavors of cannabis. It has a moderate THC level of around 19-20%, which gives you a balanced and enjoyable high. You will feel happy, relaxed, and hungry as you ride the waves of euphoria and laughter.

Pineapple Express is also a good medical cannabis for people with medical conditions like depression, anxiety, and overthinking. It can calm your mind and uplift your mood without making you feel paranoid or jittery.

This medical cannabis is a 70/30 mix of indica and sativa, which means it can keep you alert and focused for a while but not too long. Pineapple Express has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of pineapple, mango, and pine.

Where To Buy Pineapple Express

With over 650 different strains of high-THC cannabis from more than 20 small-scale seed banks and a mysterious group of world-class breeders, Rocket Seeds is your one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs. They have exclusive products, amazing discounts, and freebies for their loyal customers, such as free shipping and up to 10 free marijuana strains.

10. OG Kush – Best Hybrid Weed Strain

OG Kush is a legendary strain that originated in South Florida in the early 90s. It has influenced many rap and hip-hop artists, as well as many other new strains that share its genetics. It has a balanced profile that can satisfy both your mind and body.

This strain is not for daytime use, as it has a high THC level of 24%. It can make you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric but also couch-locked, sleepy, and hungry. It is best enjoyed after a long day at work, before going to bed, for recreational purposes, or on a lazy weekend morning.

This strain has a pungent and earthy aroma with notes of pine, lemon, and spice. It is one of the most iconic and popular strains in the world.

Where To Buy OG Kush

Mary Jane’s Garden is a Canadian seed bank that has been in the business since 2003, and they deserves to be on this list for its reliability and quality. They have a friendly and helpful customer support team that you can reach by phone, chat, email, or social media anytime you need.

11. Strawberry Cough – Best for Energy

Strawberry Cough is a hybrid strain with a sativa dominance of 80%. It was created by crossing Purple Haze and Strawberry Fields, two strains with fruity and earthy aromas. Its strain names come from the cough-inducing smoke that fills your lungs with a burst of strawberry flavor.

This strain is ideal for daytime use, as it can boost your mood, energy, and creativity. It can also help you cope with stress and anxiety thanks to its uplifting, medicinal, and euphoric effects.

However, be prepared to deal with some dry mouth and eyes, and don’t expect to get very hungry after smoking this strain. Despite its sweet strain names, this strain won’t give you much of an appetite.

Where To Buy Strawberry Cough

Rocket Seeds has over 600 popular strains with high THC levels. Most of their best marijuana strains are feminized, which means you will get THC-rich flowers almost every time. Rocket Seeds also has some amazing deals – for example, you will get a free pack of marijuana strains when you buy a pack of 10 or 25 marijuana strains.

12. Durban Poison – Best for High THC (25%+)

Durban Poison is a pure sativa strain that packs a potent punch of THC, ranging from 25% to 30%. This strain is not for beginners, as it can be too intense and overwhelming for inexperienced users.

This strain can induce a strong sense of euphoria and creativity, as well as some mild psychedelic effects. This strain has no CBD and no indica traits, making it a very stimulating and energizing smoke.

It can also suppress your appetite, so make sure you have some snacks ready before you light up. This strain has a spicy and piney aroma with hints of citrus and licorice. The strain names come after the South African city where it originated.

Where To Buy Durban Poison

Sunwest Genetics has been a formal participant in the cannabis industry since 2015, but they have been collaborating with many larger strains of weed banks since the early 2000s. They have accumulated more than 500 marijuana strains for various purposes and occasions in almost 8 years of their existence.

13. Super Silver Haze – Best for Daytime Use

If you’re looking for a strain that can make you feel like a superhero, you might want to try Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant strain has a 70/30 ratio of sativa: indica, and it can give you a boost of energy and creativity.

You’ll feel like you can run faster than The Flash after smoking this strain, which is a cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze. It has a high THC level of 21%, so it’s not for the faint of heart.

Super Silver Haze is ideal for people who need some inspiration and motivation in their work. Whether you’re a writer, an artist, or a manual worker, you’ll find a new sense of joy and satisfaction in your career.

However, if you’re new to this strain, be careful not to overdo it. Super Silver Haze can cause anxiety if you take too much too fast. Start with a low dose and increase gradually until you find your sweet spot.

Where To Buy Super Silver Haze

Sonoma Seeds has a proud partnership with Crop King Seeds, Rocket Seeds, and Sunwest Genetics! They promise an 80% germination rate, and they offer frequent sales to beat their competitors. They have a new BOGO deal for all 10 and 25-seed packs!

How We Chose the Best Weed Strains

We chose the best cannabis strains based on the following factors:

THC Content and Potency

When it comes to the best weed strains, one of the most important things to consider is THC content. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and it is what gets you high. The higher the THC level, the more potent the cannabis will be.

Yield

The yield of weed strains is another factor to think about when selecting them. This refers to how much weed you can get from a single plant.

Marijuana strains with a high yield are ideal if you want to grow a lot of weed. But if you only need a small amount for yourself, you can opt for marijuana strains with a lower yield.

Flowering Time

How long it takes for a cannabis plant to grow and be ready to harvest is called flowering time. The shorter the flowering time, the sooner you can enjoy the results.

Strains of weed with a shorter flowering time are good if you don’t like to wait. But if you’re fine with waiting a bit more, you can go for strains of the weed with a longer flowering time.

Ease of Growth

The growing difficulty of strains of weed is another thing to think about when picking them. Some most popular marijuana strains are simpler to grow than others, so if you’re new to this, you might want to go for an easier strain.

But if you have more experience, you might want to try a harder strain. In any case, make sure to research before you buy so you know what to expect.

What To Know Before Buying the Best Weed Strains 2024

To help you make an informed decision on the best weed strains, here are some things you should know before buying cannabis strains:

Indica vs Sativa

Indica and sativa are two main best strains of weed that have different effects on the user. Indica weed strains are known for their relaxing, sedating, and pain-relieving properties. Sativa weed strains are known for their uplifting, energizing, and creative effects.

THC vs CBD Content

THC and CBD are two of the most abundant and well-known cannabinoids in cannabis. THC is the psychoactive compound that produces the “high” feeling, while CBD is the opposite that has various health benefits. THC and CBD can work together to enhance or balance each other’s effects, depending on the ratio and dosage.

Indoor vs Outdoor Growing

Indoor growing involves using artificial lights, ventilation, temperature control, and soil. It allows for more control, consistency, quality, and security.

Outdoor growing involves using natural sunlight, air, water, and soil to grow the plants in an open field or a greenhouse. It allows for more yield, diversity, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Autoflowering vs. Regular vs. Feminized

Autoflowering seeds produce plants that flower automatically after a certain number of days, regardless of the light cycle. Regular strains of weed produce plants that flower depending on the light cycle (usually 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness).

Feminized seeds produce plants that flower depending on the light cycle but only produce female flowers (or rarely hermaphrodites).

Best Weed Strains: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best cannabis strains.

What Strain Is the Most Street Weed?

Some of the most common street marijuana strains are Blue Dream, OG Kush, and Sour Diesel. While these are just some examples of the most common cannabis strains on the street, there are many others that may vary depending on the location, quality, and price of the cannabis.

Street cannabis may also be contaminated with pesticides, mold, or other substances that can affect its potency and safety. Therefore, it is advisable to buy cannabis from legal and reputable sources like Seed Supreme, ILGM, or Homegrown Weed Co.

What Is the Most Pure Weed Strain?

One of the most pure marijuana strains is Durban Poison, a pure cannabis sativa strain that originates from South Africa. Durban Poison has a high THC content of between 15% and 25%.

Why Is Weed Called “OG”?

The term “OG” is commonly used to refer to the best weed strains that are derived from OG Kush, a legendary cannabis strain that was first cultivated in California in the early 1990s. This weed strain is believed to be a cross between Chemdog and Hindu Kush, and it has a complex aroma.

What Is the Strongest Strain of Weed?

One of the strongest marijuana strains is Gorilla Glue #4. It has a THC content of up to 27%, and the effects are heavy-hitting, couch-locking, and sedating, making it suitable for treating insomnia and stress.

What Are the 3 Main Weed Strains?

The 3 main cannabis strains are indica, sativa, and hybrid. Indica weed strains like Northern Lights are typically associated with relaxing, calming, and body-focused effects, while cannabis sativa weed strains like Jack Herer or Super Silver Haze are typically associated with stimulating, uplifting, and mind-focused effects.

Hybrid weed strains like Girl Scout Cookies, Cookies & Cream, and Blue Dream are a combination of indica and cannabis sativa genetics, and they can have varying effects depending on their ratio and lineage.

What Is the Best Weed Strain for Me? Final Verdict

The most popular marijuana strains have different effects on your mood and body, so you should choose the ones that suit your preferences and needs.

One of our favorite compound best weed strains is Girl Scout Cookies (GSC), which has a sweet and earthy flavor and a potent high. You can get GSC strains of weed at a discounted price from Seed Supreme today!

Of course, you are free to explore any of the best weed strains. There is no right or wrong choice when it comes to marijuana, as long as you enjoy yourself!

