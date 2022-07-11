Home Consumer 10-Year-Old Enters Not Guilty Plea In School Mass Shooting Threat Case (Video)

By
WINK News
-
"Perp Walk" of 10-year old Daniel Marquez. Image: LCSO Facebook via WINK)

Courtesy of WINK News:

A ten-year-old boy charged with threatening a mass shooting at his Cape Coral elementary school says he’s not guilty, and his family said they are ready to fight the charges.

As Daniel Marquez and his family approached the courtroom Monday morning, they were offered a plea deal to avoid trial: a court diversion program. Typically, charges are dropped when you successfully complete one of these programs.

Daniel’s father, Dereck Marquez, said no deal.

He says his boy’s reputation has been destroyed in the social media court of public opinion, thanks to Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Facebook and TikTok posts. The only way to clear his name is to move forward with the trial.

WINK News Investigative Reporter Celine McArthur has the details:

This article originally appeared on WINK News

Republished with permission by SouthFloridaReporter.com on July 11, 2022

