10 Ways To Use ChatGPT In Your Daily Life

There’s so much talk about AI and ChatGPT these days, but what is it really good for? If you’ve been struggling to figure out how to actually use AI in your everyday life, you’re not alone.

Many of us are feeling lost about AI, but the practical use cases of ChatGPT are not as obvious as you might think. These magical AI chatbots are supposed to be taking our jobs and rapidly improving the world, but do you even really trust them to write an email?

The key to actually using ChatGPT in your real life is knowing what tasks to use it for, and more importantly, what not to use it for. A general rule of thumb is to automate small tasks that are relatively low-stakes. This can free you up to think about more impactful decisions. You want AI to actually help you with your life, not make it more stressful.

You shouldn’t trust an AI chatbot with a task that’s too important to your career. Writing a sensitive email, creating a pitch to present to your boss, or making a consequential career choice may be too much for ChatGPT. However, it can be helpful for the early stages of work, and getting the ball rolling.

Likewise, you shouldn’t use ChatGPT to do any tasks that are too personal. This includes writing a letter to a loved one, consoling a struggling friend, or other tasks where your personal humanity is an important feature. For those, I’d say it’s better to just do it yourself. However, that’s not to say that AI can’t help at all.

That being said, there are several parts of your life that AI could be helping you out with. Check out the slideshow above for 10 practical ways that ChatGPT, or any AI chatbot, can improve your life.

