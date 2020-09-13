10 US Mobile Games That Are Coming In 2020

As our mobile phones have continued to evolve, there have been several developers creating an app for what feels like everything. With apps for work, self-care, and even mobile gaming, you are somewhat spoilt for choice. To help you get the pick of the bunch, we will be providing you with a list of 10 Mobile apps on the market in 2020.

Forza Street

As one of the exclusive titles on Xbox consoles, the transition to a mobile device is no surprise to so many. With the recent announcement of the continued partnership with Samsung to bring mobile gaming to the masses, the release of Forza Street on IOS and Android has come as no surprise for so many. With several amazing cars to race with and the ability to completely customize the car, you can have the experience that you know and love on your mobile or PC.

Evermerge

Combine all the fairy-tale characters you know and love in this amazing puzzle game. With easy to learn game mechanics, this game is the perfect amount of fun for the whole family. Simply merge 3 of the same to build bogger structures and build the perfect fairy-tale location for each of your fairy-tale characters. Continue to do so and lift the curse to bring the magic back to your fairy-tale island as you work through all the levels.

KartRider Rush+

If you are a fan of Mario Kart, you will love Kart Rider Rush +. With plenty of bright colors as well as the ability to race all your friends, this is the perfect game for you to enjoy regardless of whether you are on public transport or relaxing at home.

Sonic At The Olympic Games

Another game that has been highly anticipated for this year is Sonic at the Olympic games. Despite the Olympics being canceled this year, this game continues the franchise top provide a new gaming experience for everyone.

MasterChef Dream Plate

If you are a fan of cooking, then the brand-new MasterChef title is the one for you. In the game, you can compete as a MasterChef contestant and prepare meals as you work through the levels. Each of these dishes that you create is judged by other players in real-time and provides you with the perfect gaming experience.

Coin Master

Coin Master is another game that has been highly popular throughout 2020 with several amazing celebrities taking part in the marketing campaign. With the likes of the Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez all in the marketing campaign, this is one of the most popular mobile apps that provides the online casino game experience on the go with the ability to attack your friends and family’s villages.

This is a game that provides you with the thrill of a traditional online casino game on your mobile devices. This style of game has become a genre in its own right with several traditional casinos making their way into the mobile gaming market with their own mobile edition of some of the best online slots. This has made up a large majority of the online casino market that has an estimated value of $94 million by 2024.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

For those that are subscribed to Apple Arcade, you have the release of the SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit title. With all your favorite characters as well as the ability to work through a storyline to get the formula back from Plankton, it is the perfect experience for your family.

Jeopardy! Words

If you are a fan of the older TV quiz shows, you can do no better than Jeopardy. This is an interactive game to play with your friends in just a push of a button. With questions to answer to reveal the word, this is a title all about expanding your knowledge and your skill set.

Atom RPG

For those mobile gamers that are looking for a game with a much faster pace, the atom RPG title is definitely one to try. With the ability to investigate and explore a post-apocalyptic world, you are left to explore a shadowy conspiracy. Taking inspiration from similar titles such as Fallout, this is set to be a huge title for those looking to play at their own pace.

Minecraft

Despite being released on mobile devices all this time ago, Minecraft still remains at the top of the paid apps chart. With several updates and the ability to create new worlds to share with your friends, you can make the perfect level on your mobile device. With several other apps being released such as Minecraft earth, the franchise is only set to expand as the year goes on.

Whether you are new to the world of mobile gaming or you have your own game that isn’t on this list, we are sure that you will find the perfect app to add to your phone before the year is out. Which of these will you be downloading?