10 Romantic Getaways For Couples In Florida

Florida has no shortage of romantic getaways for couples, ranging from pristine beaches to bustling cities and even remote islands.

The state is known for its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and endless sunshine, making it a perfect destination for young couples looking for a romantic getaway.

Consider these options for a Florida romantic getaway:

Key West

Key West is a laid-back island paradise that is perfect for couples looking to unwind and relax. The island is known for its stunning sunsets, clear blue waters, and vibrant culture. You can take a sunset sail on a catamaran or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many oceanfront restaurants. You can also explore the island’s history by visiting the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum or the Key West Lighthouse. Consider Sunset Island for that cottage by the sea.

Miami

Miami is a great destination for couples who want to mix city and beach. The city offers a vibrant nightlife scene, with plenty of bars, clubs, and restaurants to choose from. During the day, you can soak up the sun on one of Miami’s famous beaches, like South Beach or Bal Harbour Beach. You can also take a stroll through the colorful Art Deco district, which features over 800 buildings from the 1930s and 1940s.

St. Augustine

St. Augustine is a charming and historic city that is perfect for couples who love history and culture. The city is known for its Spanish colonial architecture and historic forts. You can take a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride through the city’s narrow streets or explore the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, which was built in the late 1600s to protect the city from pirates. There are plenty of hotels that offer reasonable rates. We might suggest the Casa Monica Hotel in the heart of downtown. Of all our romantic getaways for couples in Florida, this may be the best.

Destin

Destin is a popular beach destination that is perfect for couples who love the water. The city is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches, and you can spend your days lounging on the beach or trying out water sports like snorkeling or kayaking. You can also take a sunset cruise or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the many beachfront restaurants. Harborwalk is the place for shopping and bar hopping. Check the elegant Emerald Grande Hotel for rooms.

Sanibel Island

Update 2023 – This Island was devastated by Hurricane Ian. We suggest you visit in a year or two when the island rebuilds.

Sanibel Island is a quiet and secluded destination that is perfect for couples who want to escape the crowds. The island offers miles of white sand beaches and plenty of opportunities for nature walks and wildlife sightings. You can also visit the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to a variety of bird species and other wildlife.

Naples

Naples is a sophisticated and upscale destination that is perfect for couples who love luxury. The city offers plenty of opportunities for fine dining, shopping, and relaxation. You can take a romantic sunset sail or enjoy a couples massage at one of the many spa resorts in the area. You can also visit the Naples Botanical Garden, which features over 170 acres of tropical gardens and nature trails. The Shoppes at Venetian Bay combines upscale shopping with waterfront dining. Great way to spend the day.

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is a popular beach destination on the west coast of Florida. It is known for its white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters, as well as its lively nightlife. Couples can spend their days lounging on the beach, taking a sunset cruise, or exploring the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. In the evenings, they can enjoy live music and drinks at one of the many bars and restaurants in the area. The Sandbar tiki bar at the Opal Sands Hotel offers great sunsets. When looking at romantic getaways for couples in Florida, Clearwater Beach should be high on your list.

Sarasota

Sarasota is a cultural and artistic destination on the Gulf Coast of Florida. It offers a mix of city and beach, with a lively downtown area and stunning beaches nearby. Couples can visit the Ringling Museum of Art, which features an extensive collection of European art and a historic mansion. They can also spend their days relaxing on the beach or exploring the local shops and restaurants. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, with numerous theaters and performance venues. Check out St. Armand Circle across the bay for shopping and dining.

Amelia Island

Amelia Island is a quiet and charming destination on the northeast coast of Florida. This historic destination is one of our favorites. The island offers a mix of history, natural beauty, and relaxation. Couples can take a romantic stroll along the beach, explore the island’s historic district, or go kayaking or paddleboarding through the nearby marshes. The island is also known for its spa resorts, where couples can enjoy a couples massage or other spa treatments. Visit the oldest bar in Florida, The Palace Saloon.

Boca Grande Island

Just outside Port Charlotte, on the Gulf Coast of Florida is a little publicized island named Boca Grande. The island is well known by celebrities who come here for relaxation away from inquiring crowds. In the middle of the island is a grand old hotel perfect for romantic interludes. The Gasparilla Inn will satisfy your whims and more. They will also provide you with a golf cart to buzz around the shops and restaurants when you aren’t on the beach.

Cayo Costa Island

Cayo Costa is a Florida State Park on a remote island well removed from normal mainland crowds. This is a place where you can share romantic moments on nearly empty beaches. Hike trails around the island or kayak over clear blue waters. Accommodation is rustic cabins, or you can bring a tent for camping. No, this isn’t for everyone, just those who relish nature and quiet togetherness in an island setting. The island can only be accessed by boat!

Florida offers a wide range of romantic getaways for couples. Whether you’re looking for a lively city break or a quiet beach vacation, there’s something for everyone in this sunny state.

From the historic charm of St. Augustine to the laid-back island vibe of Key West, Florida has plenty of destinations that are perfect for couples. So why not pack your bags and head to Florida for your next romantic getaway in Florida?