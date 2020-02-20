10 Places That Will Change Your Opinion About Sin City

When people think of Las Vegas, the images conjured up in their minds are usually of lively casinos, raucous clubs, and wild nights – like what you’d see in the Hangover movies.

But there’s another side to the famed valley – a side to the city with far less “sin.” Read about ten Las Vegas attractions that may change your opinion about the vacation destination.

Bellagio Casino & Fountain Show

The Bellagio Hotel and Casino has long been established as one of the premier high-end resorts on The Strip. But even if you can’t afford a weekend stay on the property, there are still several free activities that make a visit to the Bellagio worth your time. A favorite of tourists and locals alike is the dancing fountain show that plays outside. Every 15 minutes, another showcase begins with the songs changing with each performance.

High Roller Ferris Wheel

Standing at 550-feet tall, the High Roller is the tallest Ferris wheel in the world. It was opened to the public in 2014 and has become a beloved attraction on The Strip. Each of the wheel’s cabins can hold roughly 30-40 people. One full rotation takes around 30-minutes and offers some of the most breathtaking views of the valley you can find.

Hoover Dam

Without the Hoover Dam, Las Vegas would not be the city it is today. Built in 1935, during the Great Depression, the dam is a symbol of human achievement and American engineering that also provides electricity to Arizona, Nevada, and California. If you get a chance, take the time to drive or helicopter to the Hoover Dam to see the genuinely awe-inspiring feat.

Stratosphere

The Stratosphere may be the only place in Las Vegas with even better views of the city than the High Roller. The massive tower stands at nearly 1150 feet, with 360-degree windows around the observation deck. Additionally, the Stratosphere features several thrill rides, such as the Big Shot and SkyJump.

The Mob Museum

The Mob Museum opened as part of a larger effort to revitalize Downtown Las Vegas, which has – thus far – been immensely successful. Not only does the museum feature multiple interactive exhibits studying the city’s historical past with organized crime, but you’ll also find a top-notch speakeasy at the end of the tour with some of the best drinks in town.

Paris, Las Vegas

Paris is a favorite resort on the Vegas Strip, known for its replica Eiffel Tower. Guests may take an elevator to the top of the tower for an excellent photo-op. There’s also a restaurant called Mon Ami Gabi, which is situated directly across the street from the Bellagio’s fountain show. Get a table on the patio to see the show several times throughout your meal for the perfect dining experience.

The Strip

You may be surprised at how different the Las Vegas Strip is these days – compared to the city’s reputation, made famous by movies like the Hangover. Sin City has moved away from being so gambling-exclusive, opting to attract tourism with fine dining, shopping, and incredible shows taking place up and down Las Vegas Blvd. You can walk The Strip, watching the different casinos’ free shows and taking in the sights and have a beautiful day without spending much money at all. Live casinos are colossally different from online casinos, it’s worth it to be seen.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

If you need to unplug and get away from all the noise for a bit, Red Rock Canyon is only 30-minutes away from most parts of the valley. The park features dozens of trails ranging in difficulties as well as guided tours. The canyon’s red hills are a weekend sanctuary for many locals, who need some time in nature to get away from the bright lights.

The Neon Museum

The Neon Museum is situated in Downtown Las Vegas and could be one of the premier locations to visit for tourists who prioritize getting great pictures. This attraction is where all the classic, retired Vegas signs and marquis are stored. Local guides will tell you the story of the numerous neon pieces, teaching you about the history of Las Vegas itself.

MGM Grand & CSI

For another unique vacation experience, we recommend CSI: The Experience at the MGM Grand. You may remember that the original CSI took place in Las Vegas, and this interactive attraction allows you to play a detective with a role similar to the storylines you would have seen of the hit series.