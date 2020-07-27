10 Effective Exercises to Remove Arm Fat In 2 Weeks

All people are different and have different bodies. That is why when they lose weight, for some people the area to slim down first is their thighs, for some their face and for some the belly.

However, a lot of people find it very difficult to get rid of arm fat. You may have probably seen someone slim and relatively fit, but with chubby or flabby arms. If you have experienced the problem of stubborn arm fat, don’t worry, just perform these 10 effective exercises for arms and it will disappear in a blink of an eye.

Arm fat can be very stubborn and difficult to get rid of, even if you have successfully shed pounds, and have a slim and toned body in general. Include these 10 effective exercises into your training routine, and the arm fat will melt on your eyes. However, before making any adjustments in your training routine, please consult with a specialist.

Here are 10 effective exercises to reduce arm fat:

1. Overhead Weightlifting

This exercise requires the usage of additional weights. If you don’t have dumbbells or a kettlebell, you can use any convenient household item, which would act as a weight. Take the weight in your hands and raise it over your head. Now, bend your elbows, lower the weight behind your head. Finally, slowly lift it back up. Complete 3 sets, 20 reps each.

2. Triceps Dip

This exercise engages not only your main target –the triceps, but also your back. To perform a triceps dips you will need a bench, or a chair, just make sure that it is stable and won’t lose balance during the exercise, as that may cause injuries.

Stand with your back to the bench and place your hands shoulder-width apart on its surface. Slowly lower your body, bending the knees and elbows. Your hands should hold most of your weight. Now, after you lowered your body, slowly return to the starting position. Do 3 sets, 20 reps each.

3. Table Push-Up

For this exercise, you can use your bed or a table counter. Stand in front of the counter and place your hands shoulder-width apart on its surface. Lean your body forward, your legs should form an acute angle with the floor. Now, with you holding the most of your weight with your arms, bend your elbows and lower your body in the direction of the counter. When your elbows create a 90° angle, stop and slowly straighten them back. That is one rep. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

4. Push-Ups

Push-ups are the most popular exercise for arms, as it is highly effective and involves both biceps and triceps on both your hands at the same time, providing a balanced strengthening. Lie down on the floor, using your hands and toes to support your body. Your back should be straight, and hands right below your shoulders or a bit wider. Now slowly bend your elbows, lowering your torso. When your arms are bent at a 90° angle, stop and slowly reverse the movement. Complete 3 sets, 10 push-ups each.

5. Scissors

Stand straight and raise your arms to the shoulder height in front of you. Spread your arms to the sides, keeping them straight. Now bring your arms back to the front, so that they overlap, and your right arm is on the top of left. Repeat the spreading and drawing your arms together, with your left hand on top this time. Continue switching arms and repeat 10 times, in 3 sets.

6. One Arm Triceps Dip

Sit on the floor and place your feet together in front of you. Put your arms shoulder-width apart behind you. Lift your body off the floor, so that your arms and legs are your pillars and you are facing the ceiling. Now, lift your left arm, balancing on your right arm. Slowly bend your right elbow, lowering your body. When you reached a point where your hips almost touch the ground, stop, and straighten your arm. Repeat 10 times in 3 sets, alternating arms.

7. Arm Circles

You can perform this exercise with additional weight, for better results. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Raise your arms on your sides to shoulder height. Now, do 50 small circles with your hands by rotating your right hand clockwise, and left anti-clockwise. Then switch the direction, and do 50 more, drawing circles anti-clockwise with your right hand, and clockwise with your left.

8. Single Arm Lateral Raise

Get into a push-up position with your hands placed directly under the shoulders, holding a weight in your right hand. Now, raise your right arm on your side, parallel to the ground. Hold the position for a couple of seconds and put your right hand back down. Perform 10 reps with weight in your right hand, and then 10 more with the weight in your left hand. Perform 3 sets of 20 reps.

9. Half-Moon Rotation

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, back straight and raise your arms on the sides, your palms facing the floor. Without moving your shoulders, slowly rotate your wrists, so that your palms would now face the ceiling. Repeat the movement 30 times in 2 sets.

10. The bird dog

This exercise strengthens not only your triceps but also core and glutes. Get down on all fours, facing forwards. At the same time lift your right arm in front of you and your left leg behind you. Hold the position for a couple of seconds and return to the initial position. Repeat the movement, using your left arm and right leg this time. Repeat 20 times, in 3 sets.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!