10 Best Low Maintenance Small Dogs 2021

It’s a daunting idea for a person who is very busy to own a dog. You might even be wondering if a busy person can ever make time in his schedule to own a dog?

The answer to that is, of course, someone with a hectic schedule can own a dog. There are low-maintenance dog breeds that have made it possible for busy people to become parents to a furry baby. Here is a list of low-maintenance small dogs that will help you to make your pick.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are supposed pocket rocket dogs that are reputed to be very bossy and feisty. The truth about them is that they are affectionate little pups who are very loving, earning them a place in the hearts of dog lovers.

The best part is, you can leave the dog alone too for a few hours if you are super busy. This breed of dog has a small coat, which is great for being low-maintenance. You don’t need to be concerned at all about grooming these dogs as they are very effortless to care for.

Pomeranian

The Pomeranian is also popular as a teddy bear dog because of its look. It is a compact dog, making it a fairly low-maintenance dog. These tiny fluff balls will fit in well if you have a small-sized apartment. These dogs can be trained very easily, and their exercise needs are minimal, making them perfect for busy people.

You do, however, need to brush their coats on a regular basis so they don’t become matted. Due to their small size, they don’t have too much hair that needs to be brushed, ultimately not requiring a lot of time or effort.

Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkies are sassy lap dogs that live to love and please their owners. These small dogs have really agreeable personalities that make them perfect for people who have busy schedules.

You just need to ensure that you give them training and socialization early on so that they get along well with all members and other pets of the household.

Yorkies are hypoallergenic dogs, meaning they do not shed. This frees you from hours spent picking up their hair. This is something someone with a hectic schedule would rather not do, making the Yorkies a perfect small dog for a busy person.

Maltese

The Maltese are elegant dogs, known especially due to being very easily trainable and intelligent, making it an absolute joy for a busy person. If you suffer from allergies along with being busy, you will love the Maltese as they shed very little.

They can be trained very easily as they learn very quickly. This dog does have a long coat, which means you need to groom them at least once a month to keep it looking tidy and neat. You also need to brush the long abundant coat regularly so that it doesn’t get tangled.

Beagle

The beagle is a very lovable compact dog. They are very well suited for busy people as they just love their owners. They can be trained quite easily as they have a strong urge to please the humans that are their favorites, despite the fact that these dogs can be stubborn at times.

The best-case scenario is if you can adopt two beagles together, provided you have the space that is. This is due to the fact that beagles love to be in the company of others.

Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are popular due to their loving character. Their coats resemble the look of a tuxedo, and they have large brown eyes that make them really irresistible.

These dogs are independent and very easygoing, which makes them a popular choice for people with busy schedules. The best part is, the coats of these dogs are sheer and short and they don’t need a lot of grooming and brushing. So they are a good pick for people who have a hectic schedule.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel can be a wonderful pet for a person who doesn’t have too much time on their hands as these dogs are affectionate and endearing.

You will be greeted with tons of affection by this dog every day as you return from work. Training these dogs is also a cinch as they are very intelligent and obedient.

This dog really just wants to be with its owner as much as possible. So think twice about getting this dog if your job requires you to be away from home several times a week.

French Bulldog

If you are looking for low-maintenance small dogs, then french bulldogs just might be your choice. These dogs are very playful and mellow and have short coats, so you don’t need to spend too much time grooming them. The French bulldogs just love to be amidst their family most of the time, so you need to train them early on so they can easily cope with being alone at home. If they receive proper training, it will be easier to curb the separation anxiety in case they need to be left alone at home for a few hours.

Miniature Schnauzer

The Miniature Schnauzer may be quite energetic, but in reality, they are very gentle and calm. You can train these adorable dogs really quickly as they are super-efficient and fast learners. So if you are someone with a hectic schedule, then this is your dog, as you won’t have to spend too much time reeling them in. The thick and wiry coats of these dogs only need to be groomed after every six weeks or so. Therefore it shouldn’t be too difficult to manage an appointment with the groomer despite your busy schedule.

Pug

The pugs have short coats and are a great companion for people who are busy. You can groom these dogs fairly easily, and they are low in energy, meaning you don’t have to invest a lot of time after exercising. Pugs have mild temperaments, making them one of the most mellow dogs you can adopt. These dogs are not at all aggressive, and they really love to nap, making it easy for you to leave them on their own for a few hours every day.