10 Best Family Resorts in Florida – Florida Travel Blog – Documenting the REAL Florida!

Florida Travel Blog has written about numerous resorts in Florida. Many are suitable for the whole family but many do not offer specific amenities for children and teens. The best family resorts in Florida we have chosen are those that cater to the younger members of the family.
As we all know, kids want and need activities designed for them. They are happier and the family as a unit can do things together. A vacation at one of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida that keeps the kids busy and happy is a great vacation!
Orlando Excluded
We have chosen not to include any resorts in the Orlando Disney area. There are numerous resorts for families in this area. Most notable are the multiple Disney World Resorts and Universal resort.
Some of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida surround what we call the “Disney Bubble” – a 3-mile radius around the parks. Many, if not most, feature family-oriented vacation stays.
Our Commitment to Safe Family Resorts in Florida
Florida Travel Blog is committed to referring your family only to safe locations. Florida is a very safe state. However, like many states, there are less safe areas in Florida than others.
The family resorts in Florida we have chosen are based on our experience as residents of Florida and places we have enjoyed over the years.
Our 10 Best Family Resorts in Florida
Hawks Cay Resort – Duck Key, Florida Keys
Location: Just about 10 miles east of Marathon, Florida in the string of islands called the Florida Keys.
- One of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida with a focus on outdoor activities
- Dolphin encounters on the property and water sports
- Active charter fishing out of the Hawks Cay Marina
- Kid’s clubs and educational programs run daily
- Suites and Villas available
- Multiple swimming pools and restaurants
- Safe swimming area with paddleboards and other kid-friendly activities
Discussion – Hawks Cay Resort is clearly the best family resort in the Florida Keys. They have plenty of activities scheduled for children, plus there are attractions among the other islands in the Keys. See the Florida Keys and Key West information for more.
Omni Resort, Amelia Island
Location – On the 18-mile-long Amelia Island about 20 miles north of Jacksonville.
- Golf, tennis, and water sports
- Numerous pools and beachfront
- Kid’s programs and family pool area
- Junior Chef program
- Fort Clinch on the island
- Golf course
- Property shuttles
Discussion – The Omni Resort on Amelia Island is known for its year-round programs for kids as well as adult features. The island offers a fun experience for the whole family plus a historical overview.
TradeWinds Island Grand Resort – St. Pete Beach, Florida
Location – Gulf Front family-friendly resort in central Florida. 30 miles from Tampa, Florida and 15 miles south of Clearwater Beach.
- Waterfront resort with family-focused features
- Huge water slides, paddle boats, and beach cabanas
- Kid’s club activities and teen lounge
- Family-friendly dining options in the resort and within walking distance
- The beach is just steps away
- Best family-friendly resort on the Florida Gulf Coast for kid-oriented entertainment and nearby attractions
Discussion – The TradeWinds Resort has several facilities. The Island Grand is a family-friendly operation. Very close to Clearwater Beach. A comparison is here.
The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida
Location – The Breakers in Palm Beach Florida is 72 miles north of Miami on Florida’s east coast. The beach is on the Atlantic Ocean.
- Historic luxury resort with a large family entertainment center
- Private beach and four pools
- Kid’s camp and playground
- Family dining options in several restaurants
- Villas available for the whole family
The Breaker of Palm Beach is on a barrier island along the Atlantic Ocean. Beautiful views, beach watersports and an upscale vacation opportunity.
South Seas Island Resort – Captiva Island
Location – South Seas Island Resort is on Captiva, the island adjacent to Sanibel Island. Near Ft. Myers on Florida’s gulf coast.
- Best family-friendly resort in Florida on a barrier island
- 5 miles of pristine beaches
- Excellent shelling, water sports, and fishing
- Kid’s programs and nature center
- Multiple dining options on the property and on the island
- Cottages available
- Marina and fishing charters
Discussion – one of the best family resorts in Florida on the gulf coast for fishing and beach activities. In September of 2022, South Seas got damaged heavily by Hurricane Ian. They have reopened to an island still under repair, but very welcoming to travelers and families wanting a unique vacation on a beachfront island.
Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa – Miramar Beach, Florida
Location – just a few minutes east of Destin, Florida in the panhandle. Directly on the Gulf of Mexico and the clear Gulf waters. The best family-friendly resort in Florida in the panhandle.
- Beachfront resort steps from the beach
- Pools, water sports, and beach access
- Kid’s programs and water sports
- Multiple dining options on the property and nearby
- Other gorgeous beaches nearby
- Harborwalk Village a short drive away
Discussion – Destin, Florida and this Gulf front area is extremely popular for vacations year-round. The area has golf courses, museums, and other attractions for the whole family. The Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort is our choice as one of the best family resorts in Florida on the Gulf Coast panhandle.
JW Marriott Marco Island Resort – Marco Island, Florida
Location – Naples, Florida is 40 minutes away to the north. The island is on the edge of the Everglades which is an entirely different experience. JW Marriott Marco Island is on the Gulf of Mexico. Most luxurious of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida.
- Luxury and fun
- Kids programs
- Game room with fun for adults and kids
- Beach on the Gulf is wide
- Kid-friendly eating options
- Beach Cabanas
- Adults only area separate from families
Discussion – We have stayed at the JW Marriott on Marco Island many times. Exceptional vacation experience. Many dining options nearby and plenty of fun in the Everglades if you want an ecological experience. Splurge for this vacation at one of the best family resorts in Florida.
Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort – Clearwater Beach, Florida
Location – On Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to Tampa International Airport (45 minutes). Attractions throughout the central Florida area.
- Private beach on the Gulf
- Beach cabanas for rental
- Beach games for kids
- Huge marina across the street with Pirate Cruise for kids
- Shuttle to Clearwater Marine Aquarium minutes away
- Everything within reasonable walking distance
- Clearwater Beach is top ten in the country
The Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort is in our backyard. We live just a few minutes south. The area is fun for kids of all ages and safe for everyone. Plenty of things to do for adults and children. One of the best family resorts in Florida on the Gulf Coast for affordability.
Hammock Beach Resort & Spa – Palm Coast, Florida
Location – The Hammock Beach Resort is 25 miles south of St. Augustine, Florida of the Atlantic Ocean. This section of Florida’s east coast is noted for fine hotels and rich history.
- Atlantic Coast Beach steps away
- Several pools
- Kids slide
- Crafts for kids are offered as well as day-long programs
- World Class Golf courses
- Nearby is St. Augustine for a must-see family trip
- Offers muti-room suites for families
Discussion – This is the largest of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida. Exceptional rooms for the whole family. Hammock Beach Resort has been a destination for Florida Travel Blog several times and each visit has been first class. We highly recommend this for a family resort in Florida on the east coast.
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa – Bonita Springs, Florida
Location – In southwest Florida, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point offers the largest water park in this part of Florida. Just a few miles north of Naples and just south of Ft. Myers Beach.
- Lazy River and Waterpark
- 3 acres of water slides, pools, waterfalls and fun
- Lawn games
- Nature trail
- Area attractions include Everglades excursions and Naples shopping
Discussion – The Hyatt Coconut Point has family-focused fun around their waterpark. The property is huge with plenty of walking adventures. Great place for a family reunion or large gathering.
