10 Best Family Resorts in Florida – Florida Travel Blog – Documenting the REAL Florida!

Florida Travel Blog has written about numerous resorts in Florida. Many are suitable for the whole family but many do not offer specific amenities for children and teens. The best family resorts in Florida we have chosen are those that cater to the younger members of the family.

As we all know, kids want and need activities designed for them. They are happier and the family as a unit can do things together. A vacation at one of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida that keeps the kids busy and happy is a great vacation!

Orlando Excluded

We have chosen not to include any resorts in the Orlando Disney area. There are numerous resorts for families in this area. Most notable are the multiple Disney World Resorts and Universal resort.

Some of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida surround what we call the “Disney Bubble” – a 3-mile radius around the parks. Many, if not most, feature family-oriented vacation stays.

Our Commitment to Safe Family Resorts in Florida

Florida Travel Blog is committed to referring your family only to safe locations. Florida is a very safe state. However, like many states, there are less safe areas in Florida than others.

The family resorts in Florida we have chosen are based on our experience as residents of Florida and places we have enjoyed over the years.

Our 10 Best Family Resorts in Florida

Hawks Cay Resort – Duck Key, Florida Keys

Location: Just about 10 miles east of Marathon, Florida in the string of islands called the Florida Keys.

One of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida with a focus on outdoor activities

Dolphin encounters on the property and water sports

Active charter fishing out of the Hawks Cay Marina

Kid’s clubs and educational programs run daily

Suites and Villas available

Multiple swimming pools and restaurants

Safe swimming area with paddleboards and other kid-friendly activities

Discussion – Hawks Cay Resort is clearly the best family resort in the Florida Keys. They have plenty of activities scheduled for children, plus there are attractions among the other islands in the Keys. See the Florida Keys and Key West information for more.

Omni Resort, Amelia Island

Location – On the 18-mile-long Amelia Island about 20 miles north of Jacksonville.

Golf, tennis, and water sports

Numerous pools and beachfront

Kid’s programs and family pool area

Junior Chef program

Fort Clinch on the island

Golf course

Property shuttles

Discussion – The Omni Resort on Amelia Island is known for its year-round programs for kids as well as adult features. The island offers a fun experience for the whole family plus a historical overview.

TradeWinds Island Grand Resort – St. Pete Beach, Florida

Location – Gulf Front family-friendly resort in central Florida. 30 miles from Tampa, Florida and 15 miles south of Clearwater Beach.

Waterfront resort with family-focused features

Huge water slides, paddle boats, and beach cabanas

Kid’s club activities and teen lounge

Family-friendly dining options in the resort and within walking distance

The beach is just steps away

Best family-friendly resort on the Florida Gulf Coast for kid-oriented entertainment and nearby attractions

Discussion – The TradeWinds Resort has several facilities. The Island Grand is a family-friendly operation. Very close to Clearwater Beach. A comparison is here.

The Breakers – Palm Beach, Florida

Location – The Breakers in Palm Beach Florida is 72 miles north of Miami on Florida’s east coast. The beach is on the Atlantic Ocean.

Historic luxury resort with a large family entertainment center

Private beach and four pools

Kid’s camp and playground

Family dining options in several restaurants

Villas available for the whole family

The Breaker of Palm Beach is on a barrier island along the Atlantic Ocean. Beautiful views, beach watersports and an upscale vacation opportunity.

South Seas Island Resort – Captiva Island

Location – South Seas Island Resort is on Captiva, the island adjacent to Sanibel Island. Near Ft. Myers on Florida’s gulf coast.

Best family-friendly resort in Florida on a barrier island

5 miles of pristine beaches

Excellent shelling, water sports, and fishing

Kid’s programs and nature center

Multiple dining options on the property and on the island

Cottages available

Marina and fishing charters

Discussion – one of the best family resorts in Florida on the gulf coast for fishing and beach activities. In September of 2022, South Seas got damaged heavily by Hurricane Ian. They have reopened to an island still under repair, but very welcoming to travelers and families wanting a unique vacation on a beachfront island.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa – Miramar Beach, Florida

Location – just a few minutes east of Destin, Florida in the panhandle. Directly on the Gulf of Mexico and the clear Gulf waters. The best family-friendly resort in Florida in the panhandle.

Beachfront resort steps from the beach

Pools, water sports, and beach access

Kid’s programs and water sports

Multiple dining options on the property and nearby

Other gorgeous beaches nearby

Harborwalk Village a short drive away

Discussion – Destin, Florida and this Gulf front area is extremely popular for vacations year-round. The area has golf courses, museums, and other attractions for the whole family. The Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort is our choice as one of the best family resorts in Florida on the Gulf Coast panhandle.

JW Marriott Marco Island Resort – Marco Island, Florida

Location – Naples, Florida is 40 minutes away to the north. The island is on the edge of the Everglades which is an entirely different experience. JW Marriott Marco Island is on the Gulf of Mexico. Most luxurious of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida.

Luxury and fun

Kids programs

Game room with fun for adults and kids

Beach on the Gulf is wide

Kid-friendly eating options

Beach Cabanas

Adults only area separate from families

Discussion – We have stayed at the JW Marriott on Marco Island many times. Exceptional vacation experience. Many dining options nearby and plenty of fun in the Everglades if you want an ecological experience. Splurge for this vacation at one of the best family resorts in Florida.

Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort – Clearwater Beach, Florida

Location – On Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to Tampa International Airport (45 minutes). Attractions throughout the central Florida area.

Private beach on the Gulf

Beach cabanas for rental

Beach games for kids

Huge marina across the street with Pirate Cruise for kids

Shuttle to Clearwater Marine Aquarium minutes away

Everything within reasonable walking distance

Clearwater Beach is top ten in the country

The Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort is in our backyard. We live just a few minutes south. The area is fun for kids of all ages and safe for everyone. Plenty of things to do for adults and children. One of the best family resorts in Florida on the Gulf Coast for affordability.

Hammock Beach Resort & Spa – Palm Coast, Florida

Location – The Hammock Beach Resort is 25 miles south of St. Augustine, Florida of the Atlantic Ocean. This section of Florida’s east coast is noted for fine hotels and rich history.

Atlantic Coast Beach steps away

Several pools

Kids slide

Crafts for kids are offered as well as day-long programs

World Class Golf courses

Nearby is St. Augustine for a must-see family trip

Offers muti-room suites for families

Discussion – This is the largest of the best family-friendly resorts in Florida. Exceptional rooms for the whole family. Hammock Beach Resort has been a destination for Florida Travel Blog several times and each visit has been first class. We highly recommend this for a family resort in Florida on the east coast.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa – Bonita Springs, Florida

Location – In southwest Florida, Hyatt Regency Coconut Point offers the largest water park in this part of Florida. Just a few miles north of Naples and just south of Ft. Myers Beach.

Lazy River and Waterpark

3 acres of water slides, pools, waterfalls and fun

Lawn games

Nature trail

Area attractions include Everglades excursions and Naples shopping

Discussion – The Hyatt Coconut Point has family-focused fun around their waterpark. The property is huge with plenty of walking adventures. Great place for a family reunion or large gathering.