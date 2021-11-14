0-60 mph In 2.9 Seconds!! Steve Says Meet BMWs Fastest Car

This is the outrageous, limited production BMW M5 CS – a twin-turbo V8 that’s so responsive you’d think the acceleration is endless.

I’ve read some interesting takes lately posing the question, “have cars become too fast?” And while I think it’s a valid discussion it’s one for which BMW apparently has no appetite. Otherwise why would they take their fastest sedan and make it even more so? This is the outrageous, limited production BMW M5 CS.

You could go to a BMW dealership today and drive off in a 530i for $55 grand and be quite happy with your choice. Or, if you fancy yourself a real driver and have some coin there’s the $100,000 M5 waiting at the other end of the 5 Series rainbow.

But maybe you’re the type who covets the crème de la crème; something few others can obtain. The kind who orders the Wagyu burger even though their palette would be satiated with a Whopper. And for you BMW is proud to present the M5 CS; the quickest and most powerful car they have ever produced, limited to one model year and sold mono spec other than the color and tire type. Assuming you could get a dealer to sell one at MSRP it costs $144,000 and for that you’ll be the proud owner of an M5 that’s .2 seconds quicker than the next highest performing Competition model clocking here a 0-to-60mph time under 3 seconds; 2.9 to be exact with launch control.

Extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic and superfluous stuff like sealing closed the center console contribute to a 230 pound weight reduction. Pirelli P Zero Corsa streetable track tires of staggered width are a no-cost option for the owner who plans on entering their cherished acquisition into competition. 627 horsepower, 553 pound-feet of torque and a top speed of 190 mph are just numbers on a sheet.