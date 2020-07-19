📱 Mobile Roulette And Blackjack, A Successful And Modern Version Of These Fun Online Casino Games

Table games like roulette and blackjack are two of the oldest and certainly the most popular real money online casino games worldwide. This is because their rules are very simple and therefore easy to learn and practice. That’s why every day more and more players join different online casinos to enjoy this game, either playing free roulette online and free blackjack or playing both for real money.

Besides these two modalities, both games have different versions that can be found in online casinos. For roulette, these are: French roulette, European roulette, and American roulette. Blackjack has many more versions, being the most common to find at an online casino: Traditional Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, Blackjack Super 21, Multihand, among others. In general, all variants of these games share the same goal and only vary in a couple of rules and some bets.

With the advancement of technology and the number of devices that can connect to the internet, people have more means to enjoy their favorite online games. One of the advantages of online roulette and blackjack is they can access both online and live games.

This year there has been a lot of new software developed for online casinos.

For example, the Swedish company Net Entertainment (NetEnt), had great success with its online roulette versions and a few months ago launched an improved live roulette table for playing on mobile phones. This new version offers players more angles of the gaming room allowing them to see what is happening at all times. With both horizontal and vertical views, according to the player’s taste and the possibility of making bets much faster without having to restart the screen at each new play.

Another company within the online gaming industry is Evolution Gaming, which this year seeks to reinforce its position at the top of the list of best online casino software developers, with the launch of new and more innovative games. Power Blackjack Live is one example, available for both live and mobile casinos. This new version of the popular card game allows players to make more daring bets with their two main cards. With Power Blackjack, players can triple or cuddle their initial bet at the beginning of the game. Evolution also launched another version of the game, Speed Blackjack, in which players can start their game without the need for other players to join in. In addition, once the first cards are dealt, the player must decide their next move in a short period of time. Making the game faster and more dynamic.

The companies that create casino games do not rest in spite of the situation and are always looking to renew their content portfolio to offer their players more fun and entertainment. Likewise, mobile platforms will continue to advance at a dizzying pace and we will soon move from 4G, to 5G and 6G technology in the blink of an eye. And so, playing mobile roulette and mobile blackjack will be an even more incredible experience.