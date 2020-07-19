🎣 Fishing in Fort Pierce: All You Need to Know

We’re going to start this off with a bold statement. Fishing in Fort Pierce offers up the perfect illustration of what a quintessential Floridian fishery should look like.

When you conjure up an image of this state, it probably involves plenty of sunshine. Nicknamed the “Sunrise City,” Fort Pierce certainly has this in spades! This beachside locale offers up unbeatable weather, a redeveloped historic downtown, and a perfect mix of fishing grounds. So we think our bold statement is more than justified.

First of all, there’s the prolific Indian River. This waterway is known around the world for its beautiful mangrove-lined shores, as well as the impressive number of fish that call it home. This isn’t where the inshore action stops, though. Fort Pierce also offers direct access to the frothy shorelines of the Atlantic, as well as its world-famous offshore waters. You’ll also find a scattering of natural reefs and deliberate wrecks right off the coastline.

Basically, name a Floridian-favorite species, and you’ll find it in Fort Pierce. Without further ado, let’s see what’s on offer…

Top Catches in Fort Pierce

Speckled Trout

The Speckled Trout is beloved throughout Florida and is often considered to be one of America’s favorite light-tackle game species. It’s also a fun target for anglers of all ages and skill levels, especially in Fort Pierce. The word-record Trout was hooked here, after all.

Head to the grass flats of the Indian River, immediately accessible from this city, and you’ll be greeted by a Trout bonanza. Local anglers recommend exploring these waters during the early morning and at dusk, when these fish come out to feed. It’s an especially popular location with newer anglers and families, thanks to its calm waters and beautiful scenery.

Trout fishing in Fort Pierce isn’t just about the Indian River, though. If you have a competitive streak and want the chance to beat the current world record, head to the nooks and crannies located just east of Fort Pierce. You’ll get to cast your line in the inshore waters of the Atlantic, around the bridges and jetties. This is where Gator Trout thrive!

Speckled Trout feed on a variety of bait fish, and are especially drawn to live shrimp and soft lures. Topwater fishing during “first light” is a tried-and-true technique for hooking ‘em, and is especially productive during the summer months. Head out during this season, and you’ll get to soak up some of that infamous Sunrise City weather, too!