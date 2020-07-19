Home Weather 🌦️ Soggy Sunday In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features periods of showers and storms throughout South Florida as a tropical wave passes through.  Look for some sun (but more clouds) in the east coast metro area, while points to the west will see cloudy skies.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds alternating with passing showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s elsewhere.

Tuesday will see some sun and periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with plenty of showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

