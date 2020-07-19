🌦️ Soggy Sunday In Florida

Sunday features periods of showers and storms throughout South Florida as a tropical wave passes through. Look for some sun (but more clouds) in the east coast metro area, while points to the west will see cloudy skies. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will bring good sun and a few clouds alternating with passing showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s elsewhere.

Tuesday will see some sun and periods of showers and storms along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will be mostly cloudy with plenty of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes clouds, showers, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet.