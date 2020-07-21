⛈️ Wet Tuesday For Florida; Tropics Heat Up

Tuesday features widespread showers and storms on a brisk ocean breeze as more tropical moisture moves into our area. Dangerous rip currents remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring clouds, showers, and storms again. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds early, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics are getting busy. To start, the wave that’s near Cuba has a low chance of developing into a depression, but whether it does or not, it will bring significant rain and gusty winds to portions of the northwestern U.S. Gulf coast. We’re also watching a weak low off the Texas coast that’s not expected to develop but will bring heavy rain to the region in the next day or so. And the wave in the central Atlantic is a bit better organized as it moves westward. This wave has a low chance of developing during the next few days, and then it will encounter more hostile conditions.