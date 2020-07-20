⛈️ Sun, Showers, Storms Today In Florida; Monitoring The Tropics

Monday features good sun alternating with showers and storms on an easterly breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the sticky low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring plenty of clouds and widespread showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and periods of showers and storms around South Florida. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers and storms along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will see some sun, more clouds, and showers and storms on a gusty breeze. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low to mid 90s elsewhere.

Friday’s forecast includes showers and storms alternating with sun and clouds. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 90s.

In the tropics, the wave near the central Bahamas has a low chance of developing before it enters the southern Gulf of Mexico late on Tuesday. While the National Hurricane Center then gives it a low chance of becoming a depression before it nears the Texas coast late in the week, we’ll keep an eye on it. And we’ll also watch a wave in the central Atlantic that has a low chance of developing before conditions become less favorable in the next few days.