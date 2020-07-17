☂️ Tropical Moisture Moving Into Florida

Friday features an early mix of sun and clouds, followed by plenty of showers and storms as a disturbance causes tropical moisture to move in. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s to the west — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

Saturday morning will bring sun and clouds to the Gulf coast and mostly cloudy skies to the east coast metro area. Then all of South Florida will see periods of showers and storms throughout the day and the evening hours. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s along the east coast and the low 90s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

Sunday will feature sun and clouds with alternating periods of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see more sun, not as many clouds, and plenty of showers and storms throughout the day. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for lots of showers, a few storms, and partly sunny skies at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics remain quiet.