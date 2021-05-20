YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, and Many Others: Download Videos and Music

In 2021, you will be hard-pressed to find something that isn’t on YouTube. Hundreds of millions of people use YouTube on a daily basis, and it’s easy to see why. It stores a nearly endless amount of videos that range from cool music and interesting lectures, to entertaining podcasts and audiobooks.

Although there are many similar platforms, such as Spotify and Deezer, they all feel bland in comparison.

Watching videos on YouTube has become so pervasive that you may not even notice how much you rely on it. At least, until its service becomes temporarily unavailable. Whether this is because of technical difficulties or no Wi-Fi connection, we can all agree that this can easily disrupt our lives.

Aside from not being able to listen to music, we can also miss an opportunity to deepen our friendships by sharing funny, inspiring, or educational clips. In this context, you’d probably wish that you’ve saved all of your favorite videos to your PC or mobile device.

Sure, this feature is available if you subscribe to YouTube Premium. However, that option might be too expensive for some of us. It’s then good to know that this isn’t the only solution to the problem. Another good alternative is to use 2conv – a powerful and free YouTube converter. You may wonder: ”What makes this service stand out?”.

What is 2conv?

2conv is a convenient online YouTube mp3 converter. It’s completely free to use and lets you download up to 99 files simultaneously. This makes it an ideal tool for creating a big party playlist in a matter of minutes. Simply queue up the files and let it do the heavy lifting.

2conv lets you choose between 3 quality file formats: mp3, mp4 (HD), and avi (HD). Besides YouTube, it also works on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Vimeo, and TikTok. It’s very easy to use and doesn’t require you to register or download any additional software which may come with hidden malware.

Since this is an online service, you can use it interchangeably on your PC, smartphone, and tablet. 2conv is also fully compatible with popular web browsers like Chrome, Safari, Opera, and Firefox. Lastly, this YouTube converter is available in 20+ languages, which makes it easily understandable all around the world. When we consider all these features, it quickly becomes clear why 2conv is one of the most popular online converters.

How To Use 2conv YouTube mp3 Converter

2conv is as simple to use as it is powerful. All you have to do is follow these 4 steps, and your song or video will be ready in no time.

Find the Video That you Wish to Convert

Go to YouTube, or any other popular social platform, open your favorite video and copy the URL from the address bar. Go to https://2conv.com/en76/ …

and paste the link into the search bar. Select your File Format

It’s time to decide if you want to get a full video or just audio. From the drop-down menu next to the Convert button, pick one of the 3 high-quality formats. Click “Convert”

The process will immediately start and you have the option to do another conversion in a different tab. Once it is done, you will be presented with a download link. Additionally, you can email this file to your friend or share it via Dropbox.

While 2conv is already quick, keep in mind that you can download a free app for Windows that will make it even faster. It also comes with some extra features, such as a built-in audio player and ID3 tag for better organization.

A Convenient Online Service

As you can see, there are many features that make 2conv stand out as one of the best online converters. Most importantly, it imposes no limits to how many high-quality songs and videos you can convert. While there are many similar products on the market, it’s hard to find the one that is as reliable and accessible.