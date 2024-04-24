Youth Leading the Charge: Engaging Future Generations in HIV Education

Florida is one of the top three states when it comes to new diagnoses of HIV/AIDS, but what is even more alarming is that this epidemic is significantly affecting young people. According to Florida Health, 20% of all new HIV diagnoses in 2020 throughout the state were from the age bracket of 13-24 — many of which were among young gay and bisexual men. It is vital to provide the community, especially younger generations, with the support and education they need, to help stop the spread of these preventable, life-changing diseases.

However, certain obstacles still prevent people who contract HIV from receiving the help they need. The most obvious is the stigma, shame, and ignorance still surrounding the disease, followed closely by access to healthcare.

These obstacles often cause people to not think about HIV until they have been diagnosed, as it is rarely (if ever) discussed in schools, and many medical professionals don’t talk to youth about HIV, STIs, or other health issues until it’s too late to prevent new transmissions. Thankfully, organizations like Hope and Help Center of Central Florida, Inc. are here to empower the community with access to essential healthcare and wellness services.

How awareness and education will help curve the HIV/STI epidemic

The mission statement of Hope and Help is “To end the HIV/STI epidemic in Florida through comprehensive health education, prevention, testing, and treatment.” Studies have shown that education is one of the best tools to help curb the spread of sexually transmitted infections. Thus, the work organizations like Hope & Help do to provide community members with the resources and knowledge they need to practice sexual wellness is more important than ever.

Hope & Help has consistently shown a commitment to not only increasing awareness of HIV/AIDS but also supporting prevention in the community. One of the most powerful tools the organization has used is the AIDS Walk/Run Orlando, an annual fundraiser that serves the dual purpose of educating and bringing the community together. The best way to support the cause is by registering to participate in the 2024 edition of the event, which will be held on Sunday, May 5, at Baldwin Park in Orlando.

However, perhaps the most essential service offered by Hope & Help among its initiatives to support education and sexual wellness is free HIV and STI testing. “Knowing your status is the first step to stopping the spread of STIs,” says Lisa Barr, the executive director of Hope and Help Center of Central Florida. Indeed, by offering a comprehensive, quick, and convenient testing process, members of communities throughout Florida are more prepared to take control of their sexual wellness.

Essential healthcare to stop the spread of HIV and other STIs

Of course, diagnosis is only the first step. Hope & Help offers a variety of healthcare services, including primary and specialty care for STI treatment to help curb the spread of STIs and encourage sexual wellness.

“Our dedicated team is here to provide compassionate and inclusive care for all,” explains Barr. With a diverse range of services and flexible payment options for those who need them, Hope & Help is making a real difference in the community.

Hope & Help further strives to improve education about STIs and HIV by providing preventative services that help stop the spread of these pathogens. One such service is its “PrEP Plus” program, which provides access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that can be used to reduce the risk of contracting HIV through sexual transmission. Studies have shown PrEP to be extremely effective in reducing the risk of transmission by up to 99% when used properly, and when used in conjunction with other protection — namely condoms — it is even more effective.

Organizations like Hope & Help also have a valuable opportunity to educate the community about safe sex practices, helping reduce the spread of sexually transmitted infections like HIV/AIDS. Hope & Help’s “Protect Your O” program stands out as particularly unique, thanks to its incredible level of discretion and convenience.

Through this program, people in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties in Florida have the opportunity to receive shipments of free condoms, lube, and educational materials by mail. This eliminates even the potential embarrassment of going in person to an office to request free condoms.

Another program offered by Hope & Help that stands out for its rarity is its syringe service program, with its offices serving as an approved Orange County Florida location where people can exchange used syringes for safe disposal and receive new syringes in return. This helps ensure the safety of those who inject drugs, giving them a safe alternative to reusing syringes and preventing the litter of used needles in the community and assists Hope & Help in its mission to stop the spread of infectious diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

There are many stigmas associated with STIs, yet some communities do not have the education and resources they need to combat the spread of these diseases. Thankfully, with the help of organizations like Hope & Help, Florida can be on its way to defeating the spread of STIs in the Sunshine State.