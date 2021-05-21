You’re Making Your Bed All Wrong. Here’s How To Do It Right

WRITTEN BY: THEONA LAYNE

Remember when your mother told you to make your bed first thing in the morning? It turns out this ritual brings many benefits. Not only can it help clear your mind and make your bedroom feel calmer but it can help you catch more Z’s too.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, people who make their beds in the morning are 19% more likely to get a good night’s sleep than those who don’t.

Increase Your Sleep Quality

But the seemingly simple task of making your bed in the morning involves essential steps that can often go wrong. Here are some potential bed-making mistakes you can easily avoid — and, in the end, level up your sleep quality.

Mistake #1: You make your bed right away

Making your bed as soon as you waking up is a no-no. That’s because it provides the perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

In a previous interview with Saatva about how often you should change your sheets, Jason Tetro, a microbiologist in Canada and author of The Germ Files, explains: “If you sweat a lot, you’re going to want to give your sheets a few hours to dry out before making your bed because that will reduce the likelihood that the water will be there for the bugs to grow.”

So wait a couple of hours after you wake up to make your bed — and stick with breathable bedding, like organic cotton sheets, which will wick away moisture and keep you cool while you snooze.

Mistake #2: You put the fitted sheet on incorrectly

Fitted sheets can be your worst nightmare if you don’t put them on the right way. Ever fight with your sheet in the middle of the night when it suddenly pops off?

Luckily, there’s an easy fix. Simply find the seam containing the care label or tag and slip it over the mattress’s bottom left corner for the perfect fit.

Also, make sure you’ve chosen a fitted sheet with the right pocket depth. If your pockets are too deep or too shallow, expect that your fitted sheet could slip off at any time. All you have to do is measure the height of your bed and then buy a fitted sheet in the right size.

Mistake #3: You tuck your bedding in too tightly

You’ve seen those smooth, nicely made beds in magazines, right? The picture is appealing, but there could be a downside.

Sleeping on bedding that is too tight can be a real problem because tight bedding restricts how freely you can move during sleep. That can be an issue if you’re someone who regularly changes positions during the night or finds yourself waking up to pee.

Consider your comfort when making your bed in the morning and avoid tucking your bedding in too tight. (Check out the pros and cons of sleeping with a tucked vs. untucked top sheet.)

Mistake #4: You go too long before changing your sheets

You’re busy. And your grueling schedule leaves little time to worry about laundering your bedding. You’re not alone. According to a Mattress Advisory survey, the average person goes about 24 days before changing their sheets.

But remember: Bedding is an excellent place for creepy crawlies like dust mites and bacteria to hang out. Tetro recommends changing your sheets every 10 to 14 days—but more frequently if you’re someone who sweats a lot.

You should also think about investing in sheets made from breathable materials, like organic cotton or linen. These materials have moisture-wicking properties and offer great airflow so you’ll sweat less while you sleep.

Mistake #5: You don’t layer bedding properly

Are the only bedding items on top of your mattress a fitted sheet and duvet? You may want to rethink things. If you’re the type of sleeper who often wakes during the night because you’re either too cold or too hot, then layering may be a good temperature control option for you.

Place a fitted sheet on your mattress, and then place a top sheet so that it’s between you and your duvet. If you get too warm during the night, simply throw off the duvet and use the top sheet without worrying about freezing. On the other hand, it’s also a good idea to keep an extra blanket near the end of your bed in case you need extra warmth.

Not sure how to clean your sheets, pillows and comforters? Check out our guide to cleaning every type of bedding.