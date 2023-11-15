Your Guide To Civil Cases In Florida

When you live in Florida, you’ll find that civil cases in that state are handled according to the laws and regulations that exist there. While some laws apply to every state in the United States, others may be individually decided by specific states.

In the Sunshine State, you may find yourself in need of filing a civil case against someone or defending yourself against a civil case that’s been filed against you. When that happens, you need to understand how these cases play out in this state and what you can do to help yourself get through the case to the other side.

What Are Civil Cases?

Any case that isn’t criminal is probably a civil one. Like criminal cases, some civil ones go to trial. As of 1962, 11.5% of civil cases on a federal level escalated to a trial. That statistic has been shaved down from 11.5% to roughly 1% since then according to some sources.

Trials are expensive in every state, so it pays to find an alternative resolution to a case like a settlement unless your legal counsel suggests that your best option is going to trial. Before you decide to go to trial with a civil case in Florida, you’ll want to consult with legal professionals who are qualified to work in civil law in that particular state.

While going to court can be expensive, it can also be worthwhile if it allows you to achieve your goals like getting the custody arrangement that works for your family or getting the outcome you desire in a personal injury case.

Do I Need to Cover Bail in a Civil Case in FL?

If you’ve watched true crime shows about criminal cases, you’re probably familiar with the idea of paying bail. When someone goes to jail or prison, they have a short amount of time to arrange for their bail to be paid. If they can’t secure a bail bond or the funds to pay bail, they’ll stay in prison or jail until they’re released after serving their term or other conditions have been met.

If you don’t know what a bail bond is, it can be helpful to define this term. According to Bail Bonds National, the main way that folks use bail bonds is to cover the expense of bail. This way, the defendant can exit the custody of the police. While you usually wouldn’t need to get bail covered in a civil case, there can be cases that deviate from the norm. If you suspect that you or a loved one may need to pay for bail due to a civil case, you should ask your attorney about this right away.

What Are Examples of Civil Cases in FL?

In Florida, some civil cases may relate to getting a Protection From Abuse Order in place, also known as a “PFA” for short. If someone violates a PFA, it could become a civil or criminal case depending on the nature of the violation. According to some studies, the rates of violating a protection order range from 7.1% to 81.3%, which makes for a wide range of variance.

Other examples of civil cases include divorce cases, custody cases, personal injury cases, and adoptions. Issues surrounding faulty consumer goods also qualify as civil cases. Essentially, if a case doesn’t involve a crime as defined by the law, it’s probably a civil case.

In short, civil cases are non-criminal cases that range from personal injury claims to adoption cases to divorces. Depending on the nature of the case, you may need legal assistance for it. Even if you don’t technically need a lawyer to help you with a civil case, it never hurts to consult an attorney to see how they could help. You can call most attorneys for a free consultation before committing to their services to navigate any situation.