National Color Day focuses on the affect color has on each of us. The observance takes place each year on October 22. Color is powerful. It can affect a mood, draw attention, even cause alarm.
- Different colors are perceived to mean different things. The following is one rendition of the perceived meaning of the various colors in the United States.
- Red: Excitement – Love – Strength
- Yellow: Competence – Happiness
- Green: Good Taste – Envy – Relaxation
- Blue: Corporate – High Quality
- Pink: Sophistication – Sincerity
- Violet/Purple: Authority – Power
- Brown: Ruggedness
- Black: Grief – Fear
- White: Happiness – Purity.
- You’re more likely to forget something when it’s in black and white. Psychologists have found a number of connections between color and memory. As it turns out, people have more trouble remembering facts presented in black and white than they do facts presented in color.
- There’s a reason you never see yellow in an airplane. A number of studies have shown that the color yellow can cause dizziness and nausea. For this reason, it’s often used sparingly (or very strategically) by those in advertising, and is almost never used in the interiors of various forms of transportation — most notably, airplanes.
- It’s possible to be afraid of certain colors. Chromophobia, or Chromatophobia, refers to an irrational fear of or aversion to certain colors.
- Yellow and red together make you hungry. Fast food chains figured this out years ago and use this color combination over and over in branding, advertising and restaurant deco
- Blue is the world’s favorite color. Studies done around the world reveal that a whopping 40% of people consider blue to be their favorite color. Second place goes to purple, though that received only 14%, and last place goes to black.
- Several ancient cultures, including the Egyptians and Chinese, practiced chromotherapy, or the use of colors to heal.
- Crayola’s “Flesh” color was renamed Peach in 1962, reflecting the fact that flesh comes in many different colors. It was considered racist to imply that flesh is or should be of that color.
- The most common color for highlighters is yellow because it doesn’t leave a shadow on the page when photocopied.
- The Sun is actually white. When viewed from space or a high altitude, it appears in its true color of white. When viewed from a low altitude, atmospheric rendering makes it appear to be yellowish.
- Red is the first color a baby sees. Red has the longest wavelength of the colors and scientists speculate this makes it easier to process in developing receptors and nerves in a baby’s eye. This definitely helps explain every baby’s love of Elmo!
- The matador’s red cape does not need to be red to provoke the bull. The bull is color blind. The red color hides splatters of blood from the audience during the finale stabbing.
- Cheddar cheese is only orange because they dye it. Originally, the color of cheese changed with season due to the cow’s diet. Farmers started dyeing it to eliminate seasonal color fluctuations. This escalated to the current day orange color.
- Crayola’s most senior crayon molder, Emerson Moser, when he was retiring after 37 years and molding approximately 1.4 billion crayons, revealed that he was actually color blind.
- The color wheel was invented by Isaac Newton. Around 1665 Isaac Newton used a prism to turn white light into a rainbow and identified seven colors. He felt the last color, indigo, was a recurrence of the first color, red and decided to arrange the colors in a circle.
- In 2012, beekeepers in France were confused to discover that their bees were producing blue and green honey. Investigations later found it was the result of bees foraging in the waste from an M&Ms factory.
- Viagra, Cialis, or Levitra can cause a person to see everything tinted with blue. This is referred to as Cyanopsia or blue vision.
- eBay once tried changing their background from yellow to white but received complaints. So they reverted it to yellow, then gradually changed it to white over several months. Nobody complained.
- For the “horse of a different color” effect on The Wizard of Oz (1939), horses were tinted with lemon, cherry and grape Jello powder, which the horses would persistently try to lick off.
- American school buses are yellow because you see yellow faster than any other color, 1.24x faster than red in fact.
- Men and women see colors differently. In general, women are better at discriminating among colors while men excel at tracking fast-moving objects and discerning detail from a distance.
- Pink has been known to suppress anger and anxiety and have an overall calming effect. It is often used in mental health care institutions and even prisons to help create a sense of calm. Check out the book Drunk Tank Pink by Adam Alter for more pink details!
- Today, it is generally accepted that pink is a color for girls while blue is for boys. But in the early 1900s, the opposite was true. To many people, blue was a delicate colour whereas pink was bold and strong. Hence, pink was for boys while blue went to the girls.
Sources: