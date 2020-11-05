World’s Youngest Sports Handicapper Named Ringside Reporter For Boxing Championships

The IMPACT Network, in conjunction with SMH Group, has selected South Florida teenage sports handicapper and founder of www.ipickwins.com, Zach Hirsch, A.K.A. “Mystic Zach,” as a ringside reporter and boxing insider for its IMPACT Championship Boxing series beginning Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Hirsch, 18, has been picking sports winners since the age of 10 and is recognized as the world’s best teenage sports handicapper and analyst. He has become a popular social influencer with more than 350,000 Instagram followers. Hirsch will join the IMPACT broadcast team alongside boxing great Antonio Tarver, who will call the action from ringside.

Starting with events in November, December 2020, and then regularly in 2021, Hirsch will provide analysis and interview boxers before and after each fight.

SMH and IMPACT recently entered into a 5-year deal to bring live boxing matches on Saturday nights from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am ET, with 36 events slated for 2021. The program is sponsored by T&K Boxing Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment.

“I’m so excited to be working with the IMPACT Network and to be paired up with Tarver, and Bhatia,” said Zach. “This is going to be an awesome experience and I can’t wait to get started!”